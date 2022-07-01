“I’m honored!”: When LeBron James could not stop feeling humble after earning Nike $600 million, putting him in the same table as Michael Jordan

LeBron James is the biggest athlete Nike has currently on their roster – it is no wonder he is also their highest seller too.

LeBron James – a name that has been ubiquitous for 20 years. Kids who grew up watching him know how it felt to unwrap a jersey with his name on the back during birthdays or Christmas. King James has been the highest jersey seller for a long, long time now, and does not look like he will stop anytime soon.

So huge, that a combined dollar value of sneakers, merch, and jerseys all over the world puts him at a cool $600 million. For a company that made $6 billion last year, one name alone brought them 1/10th of their revenue. LeBron has proved worthy of every penny Nike has paid him during his lifetime $ 1 billion deal.

That number is only bettered by Michael Jordan, who has been ruling the Nike roost since 1984. While no one can break the stronghold that his Airness has over the sneaker market, LeBron comes a healthy second, beating out Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant for the silver medal. The best part of this number is that it has almost doubled in the last 7 years, with Forbes reporting a 340 million revenue generated in 2015.

LeBron James may be selling $600 million worth of merch every year – who exactly is buying that many LeBrons?

A recent statistic puts Bron at the top in 30 states for jersey sales – a record 60% majority. But those sales in pale in comparison to what he pulls in the Asian continent. James is a huge name not only in the States but a superstar of the highest proportions in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, and other parts of SEA.

The people of the Phillippines love King James, and he’s had multiple colorways of his shoes representing their culture, which have sold out in the island nation. They love their Basketball down there, and with Bron visiting them 7 times since 2013, they adore him to bits.

The next biggest country that LeBron sells is China – quite obvious here. A country that loves power, would not miss out on one of the most recognizable people on the planet. Plus with his comments putting down Daryl Morey being taken out of context, his power rankings in the country will not slip any time soon.

LeBron James may only have a good couple of years left in the NBA – but his revenue streams are not drying up, ever. He has the Midas touch, and even his kids’ grandchildren are sorted. “I’m definitely honored!” as rightly he should – very few people can make that sort of money for a company.

