“LeBron James is my favorite basketball player, for sure”: Lamar Jackson snubbed Michael Jordan as he revealed his favorite NBA player is the Lakers star

Lamar Jackson is one of the NFL’s brightest stars, set to be a star for years to come. It also looks like he’s a big fan of LeBron James.

Jackson is currently set to be the next big quarterback in the NFL. He’s already won the MVP award, and he’s shown that he lead a consistently competitive squad.

The Ravens have made the playoffs every year Jackson has been a starter without injury. Last year was a little disappointing, but Jackson did miss a crucial five games.

This next year, he’ll be back in full form. Jackson may be the best dual threat quarterback we’ve seen since Michael Vick. He’s already broken Vick’s rushing record, and he’s shown that he can pass the ball extremely well too.

The Ravens are going to pay Lamar Jackson soon, and when they do, he’s sure to command a contract like the one Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns, or maybe even more.

Lamar Jackson once claimed LeBron James was his favorite NBA player

Lamar Jackson once joined LeBron James on his show ‘The Shop’ to discuss pre-game rituals and a whole lot more. Even though these guys are athletes, they still are human at the end of the day.

LeBron discussed how he still gets jitters before games, and he needs his pre-game ritual to help get him into game mode. This is usually consists of hitting the weight room listening to music, especially by DMX.

He also said he likes listening to instrumental music after getting out of the weight room, anything from old school jazz to classical music from Beethoven.

Lamar explained that he always goes to games with Hollywood Brown, and he always used to show up as close to the game as possible unlike LeBron. Jackson doesn’t like to wait before games, and he’s already well-versed with the game plan, so he wants to jump right into action.

Lamar also listens to music, particularly Kodak Black and Shimmy. He also mentally prepares himself for a dog fight as he knows that teams are going to be looking out for his rushing ability.

After the two discussed their pre-game rituals, Jackson also revealed that LeBron James was his favorite NBA star, and that’s why he appeared on the show. Lamar may have potentially snubbed Michael Jordan here.

Or, well, of course, he was only referring to current day players, and just noted how much he likes the Lakers star. It was nothing controversial and Jackson just noted it as a friendly gesture to LeBron.

