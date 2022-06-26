“I’m in my second career and LeBron James is still out there averaging 30 PPG!”: Kendrick Perkins praises Lakers star and his exceptional longevity

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins praises LeBron James and his longevity on JJ Redick’s podcast, talks about his continued excellence

The NBA is the world’s primer basketball league. Due to its status, it’s a highly competitive league, and so, it takes more effort to stay in the league, than it did to get there. Many a time, players tend to forget the same, and let loose once they make it to the league. These players often miss out on finding success at the highest levels.

On the other hand, there are players who strive to get better with every passing day and keep building on their game. LeBron James is the perfect example of the latter. The 37-year-old Lakers star joined the NBA when he was 18, and was under tremendous pressure to live up to his hype.

19 years later, LBJ finished the previous season as Top 3 in the scoring championship, averaging 30 points per game. His elongated brilliance often acts in his favor when one talks about him in the GOAT conversation. Kendrick Perkins talked about the same recently.

“LeBron James and I would be eligible for pension in 7 years!”: Kendrick Perkins

LeBron James’ journey didn’t start in the NBA. Ever since he was middle-schooler, there was potential, which only grew stronger when he grew up to be 6’6 in the 10th grade. Kendrick Perkins, who was in the same year as him, saw the same with his eyes, and was part of LBJ’s pre-NBA journey.

Talking about the King’s longevity, Perk said,

“I’m in my….like..second career. He averaged 30 this year. We are the same age. I will be eligible for my pension in 7 years”

Perkins is right, it’s not natural to do what LeBron has managed to do. He’s beaten Father Time, and still continues to be a Top-5 player in the league, despite being in it for 19 years. To see such brilliance this late into one’s career is rare. However, looking at the way LBJ played last season, it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon.