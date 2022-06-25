LeBron James has a net worth of $1 billion and 4 NBA Titles and will still have to prove himself to Bennedict Mathurin

The NBA Draft is over and the rookies are ready to go. Especially Bennedict Mathurin who says he is better than LeBron James!

The NBA is currently in the middle of the offseason, leading up to the 2022-2023 season. As things stand, teams are preparing for free agency.

It is a time when teams can analyze their rosters and rebuild. One team that needs a change is the LA Lakers, led by LeBron James.

King James and the Lakers had a season to forget, and if reports are to be believed, they are keeping tabs on guards Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal.

Our @D_Burchardt broke down how it would be possible for the #Lakers to acquire a star like Kyrie Irving or Bradley Beal despite their lack of cap space and assets.https://t.co/GBXHOmOyDn pic.twitter.com/77u6qAyk3Q — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) June 22, 2022

They did what little they could in the draft. A draft that included Bennedict Mathurin, who took a sly dig at LeGM, questioning his skills and his greatness.

Bennedict Mathurin claims no one is better than him in the league, even LeBron James, who he claims needs to prove his greatness

The 2022 NBA Draft is done and dusted with and had some really exciting prospects. One such prospect is Benedict Mathurin who was drafted by the Indiana Pacers.

The 6’6 guard from Arizona is brimming with confidence. However, his recent statement may have him looking a bit too overconfident.

Mathurin has already made a bold claim, stating that no one is better than him, including LeBron James whose greatness he wishes to see for himself.

Bennedict Mathurin is ready to face the King 👀 (via @BenGolliver) pic.twitter.com/zlDavUHAlj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 25, 2022

It certainly is an interesting statement from the youngster, who needs to be wary. The King does not take such disrespect lightly, especially when his legacy is doubted.

