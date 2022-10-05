“I’m Jealous LeBron James Will Pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar!”: Shaquille O’Neal Voices His Desire to Be No.1 on the All Time Scoring List

Shaquille O’Neal may have played with LeBron James – but he still considers his rival Michael Jordan the best player of all time

Shaquille O’Neal played a solitary season with the Cleveland Cavaliers before moving to his final team, the Boston Celtics. That one year showed what kind of player LeBron James was growing to be, and Shaq was mighty impressed.

But it was not enough to make him say, “Best of all time.” On “Impaulsive” with Logan Paul, he said precisely that. As great as LeBron was and still is, Michael Jordan will remain the best of all time, according to him. He was met with raucous cheering from the crowd for that statement.

But Shaq only reserves his praise for the very best-ask Dwight Howard. Any kind of compliment from the big man proves you’ve made it. Getting the Shaq seal of approval may be enough for some, but not for the GOAT aspirant Bron.

new IMPAULSIVE podcast

Shaq Talks Kobe Regrets, Why Lebron Isn’t GOAT, Says Logan Is Next Jeffrey Dahmer 🦴

watch or get eatenhttps://t.co/hvlaHktaDy pic.twitter.com/zE2ooFKE1C — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) October 4, 2022

Also Read: “Do me a favor, close your legs while you’re talking to me!”: Shaquille O’Neal Shows up on “Impaulsive” and Roasts Logan Paul

Shaquille O’Neal wanted to be the guy to pass up Kareem

The big man in pajamas admits that he always wanted to be the guy eclipsing Wilt Chamberlain and Jabbar. Shaq played like the most dominant big man ever, and he wanted the records to show that. He fell short of Wilt’s record by 1500 points though, refuting his claim to the throne.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record is something every guy who buys the latest copy of NBA 2K wants to break. Watching someone do that in real life is, of course, a fantasy come true. Every single basketball fan will live that moment vicariously through James, although one person will be green with envy.

Shaq has played in a rainbow of uniforms, so he might just wear the Celtics green the day Bron passes up the most points record. He’d blend in well with the jersey, just for that day. Jokes aside, he knows how special James has been from day one and is very proud of his achievements.

Also Read: “Have You Tried the Shaq Sauce?!” Shaquille O’Neal Found a Hilarious Way to Avoid Making Free Throws on “Hot Ones”

LeBron James is on course to pass up Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most points – will it move him up the ranks as the GOAT?

All the talk about being the GOAT will have an interesting twist this year. LeBron James is on course to have more points than anyone else, and more assists than Magic Johnson, all in the same season. Will breaking these two records push him to the pinnacle?

According to the player turned DJ, no. But according to the Akron man’s fans, it’s only icing on the cake. He may not end his career with more rings than even Draymond Green, but No. 23 will be retired all across the league someday. For whom, that remains to be seen.

Also Read: “Nothing to Say on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar!”: Lebron James Responds Sharply When Asked About All-time Scoring Record and Lakers Legend