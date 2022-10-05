“Do me a favor, close your legs while you’re talking to me!”: Shaquille O’Neal Shows up on “Impaulsive” and Roasts Logan Paul

Another day, another Shaquille O’Neal story. The Lakers legend does not cease to amaze us. This time he decided to roast a YouTube sensation.

There are no enigmas in the NBA like Shaquille O’Neal. The Lakers legend is one of one. You cannot replicate him or his greatness. Inside or outside the court.

What is special about him is his charisma and comedy. Yes, the goofy 7’2″ tall man is probably the goofiest giant you can meet. And that was on full display today as he showed up to talk on “Impaulsive”, Logan Paul’s podcast.

For the blissfully unaware, Impaulsive is one of the most popular podcasts in the world. Logan Paul, of Vine fame, has over 23.6 million subscribers on YouTube. And has the repertoire to attract guests like the Big Diesel.

Shaq walked on stage wearing pajamas, at an event in Las Vegas, yup, that’s Shaq for you! As the cast and crew welcome him, Logan starts off by saying, “we’ve been trying to get you on this show for so long.”

And O’Neal immediately chimes in with a joke, “hold on, let me see if the check cleared!”. You know, it is about to get worse.

Shaquille O’Neal takes no prisoner as Logan Paul, a social media star, gets roasted for an inappropriate stance

As the crew and audience burst into laughter, Logan Paul tries to segue into another question but Shaq is taken aback. Logan being the cavalier and casual man that he is takes a rather “open” seating stance, which immediately irks Shaq.

The big man just says, “do me a favor, close your legs while you’re talking to me.” And man! you can see the dejection on Paul’s face. The audience and everyone else immediately burst out laughing.

The social media star can feel the embarrassment but quickly shrugs it off. O’Neal continues “close your legs with your little boy shorts you got on.” And as the crew talks about his attire, his co-host takes a jab talking about his attire and why he looks more like a dad than Shaq, who has 7 children!

The jabs continue to fly as Logan Paul gets mocked by his cast and the Lakers legend!

The laughter train rolls on and you can tell Shaq is not done. Paul talks about his glasses, and Shaq says “I know, I see the Jeffery Dahmer joints!”

Paul is just humbled at this point and can’t believe he is getting roasted at the hands of the 4x champ. The Inside the NBA host goes on to add, “you’ve been watching Netflix, so have I. I’m on episode 6 right now.”

As the crowd and crew continue laughing, Logan realizes he is in for the long haul, this is only 4 minutes into a podcast that is an hour and a half long!

The lengthy interview is full of humorous jabs and insights into O’Neal’s life and philosophy. You can watch the full episode here.

