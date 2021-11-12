“I’m like Arya, I’m just checking names off my list”: Steve Kerr hilariously equates himself to beloved Game of Throne character while roasting Warriors doubters and detractors’ preseason predictions

Steve Kerr could not help but take a sly dig at the journalists who predicted that Golden State Warriors would be outside the playoffs zone.

For all the talent in their ranks, it has been suggested all season that Golden State Warriors are overperforming and that the real-life will eventually catch up with them.

Sitting on top of the Western Conference, Steph Curry and co. have gone 10-1 in their opening 11 games, with their only loss coming against Memphis Grizzlies.

Everything is clicking for the California outfit right now: Chef Curry is cooking, Gary Payton II is finding form he never knew existed, Jordan Poole is running the offence like a seasoned pro, while Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are yet to join this side.

Steve Kerr remembers the Golden State doubters, is keeping a special eye on them

This Golden State Warriors run comes down truly to one man — Steve Kerr. He has implemented an energetic, fluid brand of basketball which makes scoring easy (and fun to watch) while the defence remains sturdy. The eight-time NBA Champ was a subject of a lot of criticism during the last two seasons and has not forgotten it.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Warriors’ clash with Chicago Bulls, Kerr took a dig at the ‘media members’ who wrote off his team, with a youthful reference to Arya from Game of Thrones.

“I’m like Arya from Game of Thrones. Like, I have all the names of the media members who picked us to be outside the playoffs, and I’m just checking off the box. Every time I see one of those guys, I give them a little glare and they know what that means.”

This comment from Kerr is quite similar to Michael Jordan’s “And I took that personally” remark, but with a touch of wholesomeness, as is always the case with the Warriors coach.

As the Bulls visit Chase Center tomorrow, it is bound to be one of the tougher games for Golden State so far this season, but it is touted to be an incredibly exciting match up with both sides following a similar offensive pattern. Not to mention it could be Billy Donovan’s men’s chance to go atop the Eastern Conference.