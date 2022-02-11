Basketball

“Half man, half-a-season!”: Charles Barkley takes a shot at Kyrie Irving ahead of broadcasting the Wizards-Nets game on TNT

"Half man, half-a-season!": Charles Barkley takes a shot at Kyrie Irving ahead of broadcasting the Wizards-Nets game on TNT
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"The first race weekend will be an extended test": Daniel Ricciardo believes first race will be absolutely essential learning curve
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Half man, half-a-season!": Charles Barkley takes a shot at Kyrie Irving ahead of broadcasting the Wizards-Nets game on TNT
“Half man, half-a-season!”: Charles Barkley takes a shot at Kyrie Irving ahead of broadcasting the Wizards-Nets game on TNT

Former NBA MVP and TNT Analyst Charles Barkley takes yet another dig at Kyrie Irving…