“Half man, half-a-season!”: Charles Barkley takes a shot at Kyrie Irving ahead of broadcasting the Wizards-Nets game on TNT

Former NBA MVP and TNT Analyst Charles Barkley takes yet another dig at Kyrie Irving before the Nets faced the Wizards on TNT

The Brooklyn Nets made their way to Washington to face the Wizards last night. It was a busy couple of days for the Nets. The Nets were in the middle of this season’s biggest trade-deadline speculations. The speculations came to fruition, and the Nets parted ways with James Harden and Paul Millsap for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and 2 first-round picks.

The game at Washington was set to be covered by TNT. The famed Inside the NBA crew was on the scene. Before the game started, Charles Barkley took a shot at Kyrie Irving, calling him “half-man, half-a-season”.

Chuck calls Kyrie Irving “Half man, half a season” pic.twitter.com/Kzl0Ts3TGo — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 11, 2022

This comment had the entire crew in tears.

Charles Barkley has had an issue with Kyrie Irving all throughout the season

From the moment it was announced that vaccination was mandatory to play home games in Brooklyn, and Kyrie didn’t take the shot, Charles Barkley was on Kyrie’s rear. Chuck hated Kyrie’s stance on the whole thing, and how he was choosing to ignore his obligation to the Nets and his teammates.

Even back in 2016-17, when Kyrie was arguably having his best career season, Chuck wasn’t a big fan. He couldn’t rank Kyrie about the 25th spot on his Top 25 list, which raised a lot of eyebrows. Coming back to the current season, Barkley could not believe it when the Nets allowed Kyrie to be a part-time player and play road games for them.

Later, Chuck decided he was done talking about Kyrie Irving and his status, but turns out that wasn’t the case. Last night, when Chuck saw the opportunity to take an easy shot, he did not miss. Glad to see one of the two could take shots. The Nets’ star not taking a shot drove his teammate away, and would probably cost the Nets their season.

If the Nets end up tanking this season, even after Kevin Durant played some of the best ball of his life, the Nets might need to look and shake up a few things. Not giving Uncle Drew an extension might have been a smart move on their part.