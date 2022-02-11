“I just want James Harden to be happy, want everyone in the league to be happy!”: Kyrie Irving talks about the Nets-Sixers trade involving Ben Simmons and the Beard

Nets’ Kyrie Irving talks about James Harden being traded away to the Sixers, throws a few subtle shades at the Beard

The Brooklyn Nets finally managed to pull the trigger on the biggest trade this trade deadline. After shelling so much for James Harden last season, they had to move him yet again this year. Except for this time, they gained more than what they gave up. The Nets gave up James Harden and Paul Millsap for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and 2 first-round picks.

It was clear something was bound to happen when Harden did not travel with the team to Washington for their game against the Wizards. The Wizards edged out a 113-112 win, to further the Nets’ losing streak to 10. Kyrie Irving scored 31 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and dished 6 assists, yet the team fell short. After the game, Kyrie spoke to the media about the Harden trade. Blake Griffin also chipped in about the same.

“The locker room never felt like James Harden wanted to leave”: Kyrie Irving

One of the biggest reasons for James Harden leaving might have been Kyrie Irving and his vaccination status. Despite forming a big 3 in Brooklyn, the trio had played only 16 games together. Earlier it was injuries that hampered their time together, but this year, it became Kyrie’s vaccination status. Harden was probably the only Nets player to speak about it openly. Ever since KD got injured, the Nets went on a 10-game skid, and Harden decided he’s had enough.

After Harden’s departure, Kyrie spoke to the media, and talked about the same.

Kyrie Irving on James Harden: “I’m not here to judge him, I’m not here to talk down on James… I just want him to be happy, I just want everyone in this league to be happy.” — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) February 11, 2022

Kyrie Irving on him being in and out of the rotation: “I saw a few things that maybe that impacted things (with James Harden), but who knows?” — Kristian Winfield #NFTAllStar (@Krisplashed) February 11, 2022

Kyrie Irving on whether he felt James Harden’s desire for a trade coming: “I can’t say that we feel that in the locker room, but we get hints. — Kristian Winfield #NFTAllStar (@Krisplashed) February 11, 2022

Even Patty Mills chipped in and talked about the same.

Patty Mills calls the James Harden trade ‘a moment of staying together’: “I think it probably just narrows our focus a little bit more, and the distractions can now leave us and we can focus on the task at hand and still on what our goal has been.” — Kristian Winfield #NFTAllStar (@Krisplashed) February 11, 2022

Hopefully, the trade is all the Nets needed to get back to their winning ways. With the way their skid has been going, it would be hard to even stay in contention for a play-in spot.