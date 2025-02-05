“I’m Michael Jordan’s Son”: Marcus Jordan Trying to Use His Father’s Name to Avoid Being Arrested Amuses NBA Fans

While most of the NBA community is preoccupied with the drama surrounding the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade, Michael Jordan is back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. His son, Marcus Jordan, was arrested in Florida early on Tuesday after speeding away from an attempted traffic stop.

He was found with his Lamborghini SUV stuck on the train tracks after fleeing from an approaching police officer around 1 am. Recently released dashcam footage from the Maitland Police Department revealed the 34-year-old’s interaction with the police during his arrest.

“Bro, I’m Marcus Jordan. I’m Michael Jordan’s son. I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m just trying to get home and I made a wrong turn, okay?” Marcus told the officers.

“Thought we were making a right and I f**king turned onto the train tracks apparently… I appreciate your concerns but I am not inebriated. I am not anything that cannot drive home,” he added during his arrest.

Fans that caught wind of the footage online were not feeling sympathetic towards the owner of ‘The Trophy Room’. He faced criticism for namedropping his father, especially considering the condition in which he and his vehicle was found.

Bro got his car on the train tracks they don’t gaf who yo dad is lmao — Paulos (@LoswitheMos) February 4, 2025

Naturally, some fans compared Jordan’s son to LeBron James’ son, who is playing in the NBA. Some even blamed His Airness for not raising his son right as he tried to dodge accountability for his actions.

“Bro thought the cops would care [emoji],” another X user tweeted in response to the video.

While some fans did sympathize with his attempts to get out of the situation, the general consensus pointed to a disagreement with his methods.

Bruh is 34 and trying to get a pass with his dad's card. — Dunkie (@DunkieX) February 4, 2025

Regardless of who his father is, Marcus was bound to face repercussions for his actions. He was ultimately charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest and possessing narcotics.

He was held in Orange County jail until Tuesday afternoon, though further details about his case are yet to be made public. Unfortunately for the Jordan family, it might be a long road ahead as this isn’t Marcus’ first infraction with the authorities.

In 2012, the then-21-year-old was arrested in Omaha for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing justice. Back then, he got out of the pickle with a mere $250 fine. But second offenses are usually harder to get out of.

That’s why his namedropping of his father was a futile attempt as Marcus had already attempted to flee the police before inadvertently crashing his car. The possession charges add another layer to the controversy and fans remain curious about how the matter will unfold over the coming months.