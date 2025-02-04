“The Wake Up Call He Needs”: Fans React to Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus’ Arrest Over DUI and C*caine Possession

TMZ has reported that Marcus Jordan, son of NBA great Michael, has been arrested for DUI, drug possession, and resisting arrest. Details are still being gathered but it is said that Marcus was arrested Monday night in Orange County, Florida, and held on $4,000 bail.

The arrest has elicited a wide range of reactions online, with some poking fun, some expressing shock, and others taking a more sympathetic tone. One commenter said, “Praying this the wake up call he needs.”

Praying this the wake up call he needs — The Ultimate Warrior (@ChristFaithNow) February 4, 2025

Marcus has been in the headlines the most of all Michael Jordan’s children, though rarely for the right reasons. He played three years of basketball at the University of Central Florida and averaged 12.3 points, but he left the team before his senior season.

He’s had run-ins with the law before, most notably when he was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstructing justice after an argument with two women outside an Omaha bar in 2012. He was also photographed snorting some kind of white powder last year while on vacation in France.

Jordan also dated Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father’s longtime teammate Scotty, for close to two years, though the pair broke up last year, but not before appearing on the Peacock reality competition show The Traitors together.

Marcus Jordan can’t seem to stay on the straight and narrow

The Trophy Room, a boutique shoe store in Orlando that Jordan opened in 2016 in tribute to his father’s trophy room back home, has been the subject of backlash after it was accused of “backdooring” sneakers, i.e. selling them for well above retail price to resellers before their release.

The Trophy Room scandal occurred before the release of the “Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1s,” a limited edition collaboration between The Trophy Room and Nike. The shoes, which were limited to 12,000 pairs, popped up on social media well before the release date, leading people to accuse Marcus of backdooring.

He denied the allegations, though the story opened the eyes of many to the dark side of the shoe industry. He still owns the store today.

Being the child of one of the most famous people who walked the earth can’t be an easy thing, and throughout his adulthood, there’s no doubt that Marcus hasn’t handled it well. This latest arrest is only further proof of that. Hopefully, he’ll be able to get his life straightened out and avoid further legal trouble once he’s released.