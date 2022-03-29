“I’m not 7″0′ like Giannis Antetokounmpo but I know how to dominate a game”: Damian Lillard explains how the Blazers can take a leaf out of Bucks’ book to build a competitive team

Damian Lillard talks about what Portland could do to have a team that could contend for the championship giving Antetokounmpo’s example.

The Trail Blazers are having a season to forget right now, most of it comes to their superstar, Damian Lillard, missing the season due to injuries.

While it’s easy to be swayed away by the performances of other guards like Ja Morant and Luka Doncic. Lillard is easily one of the top guards in the NBA right now. With an incredible arsenal to score the basketball and a lethal jump shot, ‘Dame Dolla’ can easily carry a team on his back.

Despite having a superstar guard like Lillard on their side, the Blazers clearly haven’t been able to capitalize on his talents. Going only as far as a conference Final appearance in the 2019 playoffs, Portland clearly is in need of some much-needed rework ahead of next season.

Also read: “A lot of motherf**ckers need what Will Smith did to Chris Rock”: Damian Lillard backs the ‘Best Actor’ winner for slapping Rock at this year’s Oscars

Damian Lillard explains how the Trail Blazers can learn from the Bucks’ rebuild around Giannis Antetokounmpo

In a league where superstars are often teaming up with one another to increase their chances of winning a title, it is rare to see players like Lillard and Antetokounmpo who have opted to stay with their teams.

Although Lillard was linked to multiple teams, the 31-year-old shocked the league with his intentions to stay in Portland. But Lillard certainly wants the Blazers to be competitive come next season.

In a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, the 6-time All-Star gave the example of how the Bucks built around 2-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to build a championship-winning roster. “I mean like Giannis was Giannis before Jrue Holiday got there. He was the MVP and the DPOY before this. They went and got Jrue Holiday, they went and got Bobby Portis….. That’s all Giannis needed.”

Lillard explained how the Blazers can build a similar situation. Comparing himself with Giannis, Lillard claimed that he might not be as gifted as Giannis but certainly had other skills that he brought to the table. “I’m not as gifted as Giannis. I’m not 7″o’ feet and all that, but I have things about me that I bring to the table and I know how to dominate a game.”

The 5-time All-Star added, “If we’re able to go out and get the tools that can compliment me and Nurk and Nas and you know Josh Hart and Joe Ingles….. When you’re in a position that we can go get some guys that can take us to that level, so that’s what I’m looking at you know going into this off-season.”