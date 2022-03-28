“A lot of motherf**ckers need what Will Smith did to Chris Rock”: Damian Lillard backs the ‘Best Actor’ winner for slapping Rock at this year’s Oscars

Damian Lillard takes to Twitter to back what Will Smith did to Chris Rock at tonight’s Oscar’s following an untasteful joke at his wife’s expense.

Damian Lillard has been on Twitter for well over a decade and has amassed over 24,000 tweets. Safe to say that the greatest Portland Trailblazers in franchise history isn’t afraid to say what’s on his mind at any time. Everything from his takes on boxing to him calling out false reports about himself, Dame uses Twitter to air out a lot of his thoughts.

One event that took place that has everybody on Twitter in absolute shambles right now is what took place at this year’s Oscars between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

In summary, Rock made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada, not having hair by calling her ‘GI Jane’ which resulted in the ‘I Am Legend’ taking to the Oscars dais and slapping the comedian square across his face. The joke was in bad taste as Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia, which explains why Will Smith was as angry as he was.

Damian Lillard certainly seems to understand where Smith was coming as he gave his two cents on the situation.

Damian Lillard on the Chris Rock and Will Smith moment at the Oscars.

Damian Lillard hasn’t gotten into a lot of altercations on NBA hardwood but whenever he has (Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, etc.), he hasn’t back down from the moment. Seems as though he understands where Will Smith was coming from when he slapped Chris Rock tonight.

“Lot of motherf**kers need this,” said Dame on Twitter. He even replied to a fan who said Smith embarrassed himself by saying, “It’s a problem that people out here building likability.”

Lot of mfs need this… https://t.co/maQFqEZCUz — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) March 28, 2022

This is quite the touchy subject as on one hand, a man disrespected your wife on national television for a condition he has. On the other hand, Chris Rock is one of the most respected comedians out there today and perhaps taking it up with him private would’ve more called for.