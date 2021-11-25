Basketball

“I’m not a dirty player, it was accidental”: LeBron James stresses that his 1-game suspension for hitting Isaiah Stewart and drawing blood was undeserved

"I'm not a dirty player, it was accidental": LeBron James stresses that his 1-game suspension for hitting Isaiah Stewart and drawing blood was undeserved
Mahendra Pratap Singh

Previous Article
IND vs NZ commentators 2021: Full list of Star Sports commentators for India vs New Zealand Tests
Next Article
"Stephen Curry is first and everyone else is way down the list for me": JJ Redick's dishes out his top five 3-point shooters of all-time, the list include Klay Thompson, Kyle Korver, Ray Allen, and Reggie Miller
NBA Latest Post
"Stephen Curry is first and everyone else is way down the list for me": JJ Redick's dishes out his top five 3-point shooters of all-time, the list include Klay Thompson, Kyle Korver, Ray Allen, and Reggie Miller
“Stephen Curry is first and everyone else is way down the list for me”: JJ Redick’s dishes out his top five 3-point shooters of all-time, the list include Klay Thompson, Kyle Korver, Ray Allen, and Reggie Miller

During an appearance on The Draymond Green Show, JJ Redick ranks his top five 3-point…