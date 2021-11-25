“I’m not a dirty player, it was accidental”: LeBron James stresses that his 1-game suspension for hitting Isaiah Stewart and drawing blood was undeserved

During tonight’s postgame interview, LeBron James spoke his side of the story about the scuffle between him and Isaiah Steward and on the suspension

LeBron James was suspended for the first time in his career after a bloody scuffle between him and Isaiah Steward during a game between LA Lakers and Detroit Pistons.

During a free throw, James and Steward intertwined their arms. In response to that LeBron swung his elbow down and grazed Steward’s face which resulted in blood streaming from above his right eye.

The scuffle after that resulted in both of them getting ejected and Russell Westbrook getting a technical foul. Later the league punished LeBron with a one-game suspension and Isaish with 2.

During tonight’s postgame interview, LBJ called that incident “accidental.” He cleared his side of the incident in this clip :

Here’s LeBron’s explanation of what he thought happened in the scuffle with Isaiah Stewart. He understood why he was ejected, but did not agree with the league’s decision to suspend him: pic.twitter.com/mu01aLUDa9 — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 25, 2021

LeBron mentioned how he got a cut over his right eye in tonight’s game and how Westbrook got hit in his face causing bleeding in the precious Lakers’ game. Calling them all “accidental”.

Loss and gain after the scuffle

LeBron said that according to him the ejection was “warranted” but not the one-game suspension by the league. LeBron losses out around $284,000 for missing the game against New York Knicks.

One upside for the Lakers in this is, that they will save around $500,000 against the salary cap this year due to LBJ’s one-game suspension.

As for Isaiah, he will lose about $45,000 for missing 2 games. But it looks like he may have earned something else because of this incident.

Indiana Pacer’s legend turned NBA commentator, Reggie Miller said “his [Steward] street cred for the rest of his career will be like Charles Oakley, my Davis boys. Because for here on out, guys are gonna walk on eggshells around this dude.”

