“LeBron James really broke out The Silencer tonight!”: Lakers’ superstar shows off a few celebrations as he leads the team past the Pacers in a OT 124-116 win

Lakers’ LeBron James has a huge comeback game, leads the Lakers past the Pacers while showing off his moves

The Los Angeles Lakers finally have LeBron James back. After losing him for 2 weeks due to an abdominal strain, they lost him again due to a suspension. Now that the King is finally back with the squad, he made sure his return was marked with a win. The Lakers won an OT contest 124-116 over the Pacers, on the road. This boosts the Lakers to 4-0 in OT contests this season.

Also Read: “LeBron James would take down your team, and then throw out your fans as well!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the King’s magnificent performance against the Pacers

LeBron James scored 39 points tonight, to go along with 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks, and a steal. He had some huge shots all through the game, and scored 8 out of the 12 points for the Lakers in the OT. Along with leading his squad, he made multiple clutch threes during the game, and they sure had their own celebrations to go along with them.

LeBron James breaks out the Silencer in OT win over the Pacers

During the 4th quarter, the Lakers were up three points, when the King found his favorite spot on the court. He took a step to the left, squared up, and pulled up from the deep. Making the three, LBJ broke into a unique celebration, which the Pacers’ broadcasters did not appreciate at all.

After that, during the overtime, the Lakers were up 117-114 with less than 2 minutes left, when LBJ took a 30-footer and nailed it. To show his hype, LeBron James broke out the Silencer.

LEBRON HITS THE CLUTCH 3 AND CELEBRATES 👑 pic.twitter.com/DXUrbS6aNB — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 25, 2021

Also Read: “Anthony Edwards would never!!!”: NBA Twitter goes crazy as LaMelo Ball hilariously blows a wide open self alley-oop against the Orlando Magic

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the Silencer, it may be the deadliest celebration the King has.

The Lakers would hope that the King keeps playing at the same level and stay healthy. They would like to make more of a push when Anthony Davis returns to the lineup as well.