“I’m Not a Role Model”: Michael Jordan Once Revealed How a Charles Barkley Statement Made Him Desire His Friend’s Outspokenness

If asked, Michael Jordan would come out as a role model to a majority of basketball enthusiasts globally. However, it is hard to believe that even MJ once desired something to acquire from a friend. In 2007, MJ claimed that Charles Barkley‘s outspoken behavior was something that he wanted to attain. Chuck is known for speaking his mind, whether it is game analysis or when he was on the court.

In a 2007 interview with GQ, Jordan discussed the 1993 MVP’s statement about not being a role model to the people. Interestingly, MJ and Chuck were one of the fiercest rivals on the court, and that even translated into their fluctuating relationship off the court.

However, back then, MJ accepted that he wished he could speak some things as openly as Chuck. Reiterating the same, the interviewer asked to give an example of this statement. MJ replied with Chuck’s remarks of not being a role model,

“For instance, when he came out and said, “I’m not a role model.” I realized we’re really not. We assume that responsibility because of the respect we’re given. But we can’t tell these kids they can be us. When he first came out with that, I was like, “Wow, he’s right.”

MJ even claimed that the biggest role model a kid can have is their family, who are with them in every situation. However, celebrities or athletes such as Jordan and Barkley get these compliments just because of the respect that they get from fans, “Because your parents are your role models, or your grandparents or your aunt.”

Obviously, to be crowned as a role model to the young generation of fans is the ultimate respect a fan can put on his/her favourite athlete. However, being on the receiving end of such claims is a responsibility in itself. And MJ knew the pros and cons of it. In 2020, when MJ was posed with a similar question, he said that he doesn’t want to be portrayed as a “role model” if he gets to do it all again.

Michael Jordan did not want to be looked at as a “role model”

The Last Dance documentary proved to be a mirror of the life of the legend. In 2020, MJ looked back at his career and revealed that being in a condition of being a role model to many around him was something he did not enjoy. Playing at such a high level and striving to be the greatest of all time came with its fair share of difficulties for MJ.

The six-time NBA champion even featured in a jingle ‘Be Like Mike’ in the ’90s when he was playing at his peak. This gave him a sense of responsibility toward people and kids who look forward to becoming like him. However, like any other human, MJ had his flaws, one of which was his love of gambling. When posed with a similar question, MJ said,

“If I had a chance to do it all over again, I would never want to be considered a role model. It’s like a game that’s stacked against me.”

This showed his frustration of being a public entity and people looking up to him. He even compared it to being in a game that is going against him and anyone who knows even a little of MJ understands that he doesn’t like those odds. While the league has still not been able to find someone as great as the Chicago Bulls legend, it was not all hunky-dory for him.