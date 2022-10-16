“I’m Not Being Cocky”: Dominique Wilkins, Who Partied With Prince and Magic Johnson, Once Claimed Draymond Green Couldn’t Guard Him

Dominique Wilkins, who was one of the best players in the 80s, claimed that Draymond Green couldn’t have guarded him.

Dominique Wilkins is one of the best in-game dunkers ever. The two people who rule this category are easily Vince Carter and Wilkins. No one really dunked the ball quite like them.

But the Human Highlight Reel had more attacks in his arsenal. It wasn’t all flashy, arena-breaking dunks. Wilkins’ strength was in the way he drove to the rim. He was so quick, so agile, and at the same time explosive, that defenders never truly found a way to stop him.

In fact, like his rival Michael Jordan, if Dominique Wilkins was in the air, the only way to stop him was by committing a foul.

When you are this dominant, there is always a certain level of confidence you have in your abilities. In a podcast, Wilkins showcased exactly this. He boldly claimed that no one in the league could guard him.

Dominique Wilkins claimed Draymond Green would need help to guard him

Wilkins made an appearance on The Behind The Mask podcast in June of this year. While on it, a conversation began questioning Wilkins’ probable dominance today.

Dominique confidently put all questions to rest. He started by reminding the kind of defense he had faced at his peak. Wilkins explained how even defenders like Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman couldn’t stop him alone. He believes that only two players at a time could truly guard him.

Then he continued to say that no one in the current league could guard him one-on-one. He even acknowledged Draymond Green’s defensive abilities. But still maintained that even though Green could ‘give him a good effort.’

Wilkins then laid down why he was so confident over this statement. The player revealed how he had no other way of preparing for or perceiving competition. Every time he step foot on the court, he already knew that he would be unguardable.

Though not as famous today, Dominique was a star in his time

Dominique is not as famous as his peers. While Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Kareem-Abdul Jabbar are still relevant, there is a certain forgetfulness that surrounds Wilkins’ name.

But that was not the case back in the 80s. In fact, he was so famous that the legendary Prince invited him to a party. The other NBA stars included in the list were Magic Johnson, Danny Manning, and David Robinson.

Safe to assume that Wilkins was on a whole different stratosphere of popularity. However, it is also sad that the current world has almost forgotten him and his adventures on and off the court.

