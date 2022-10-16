“I Know Stephen Curry’s Dad and All That Bulls***, But”: Dennis Rodman Once Snubbed the 2X MVP to Name Klay Thompson as the Most Important Warrior

One would naturally agree that 2-time MVP Stephen Curry is GSW’s most important player, but Dennis Rodman doesn’t think so.

The Golden State Warriors have become one of the winningest teams of this past decade, and credit for the franchise’s resurrection goes to one man – Stephen Curry.

Prior to the acquisition of “Chef Curry” back in the 2009 draft, the San Francisco-based franchise was among the worst teams in the league, making only one postseason in 15 years. However, after the addition of The Baby-Faced Assassin, Warriors have advanced to the playoffs 8 times, including 6 trips to the NBA Finals, and lifting the prestigious Larry O’Brien trophy 4 times.

With 2 MVPs under his belt, one can safely claim that the three-point GOAT is the most important player for the franchise. Well, according to Dennis Rodman, you would be wrong.

“The Warriors would suck without Klay Thompson”: Dennis Rodman

Back in 2017, the Chicago Bulls legend made an appearance on CBS Sports’ “Reiter Than You”, and had some questionable takes.

Speaking to host Bill Reiter about the Golden State Warriors, The Worm surprisingly disregarded Steph as the most important player on the Warriors. Instead, Rodman shockingly gave that prestigious title to Curry’s “Splash Brother” Klay Thompson.

“You know what, Steph Curry has took(taken) a step back,” Rodman said. “And it’s cool. It’s actually cool because if you see his game now, I always said with that Golden State team, I always say one thing: that one player is the player right there that makes that team. Who is that player?”

“That is right there: Thompson,” Rodman said. “That kid right there is good. If he went to another team, he’d suck. What I’m saying is that Klay Thompson makes that team. Everybody’s always worried about Curry. I know Curry’s dad and all that bulls—. But Klay Thompson makes that team. It ain’t Green, that guy, no. It’s Klay Thompson.”

A little different from what we’re used to and frankly, we also aren’t sure what Rodman is trying to convey here. But the gist sounds like a nod for Klay and a snub for Steph.

Rodman snubs Draymond Green and Stephen Curry

To be fair, Klay Thompson has played an integral role in Golden State’s success over the past decade. Thompson, just like his teammate, is one of the best shooters in the history of the game. There have been numerous cases when the 6-foot-6 guard has put the team on his back and led them to victory.

Being a 5-time All-Star, 2-time All-NBA Team member, and an All-Defensive player, there is no denying that Thompson is an all-time great. However, while not taking away any credits from Klay, selecting him over the likes of SC30 or Draymond Green seems to be preposterous.

To be fair, big or small, these three icons of San Francisco have played important roles in turning the Warriors into one of the league’s greatest dynasties. So, Rodman’s opinion counts, albeit it might be a little skewered. But then again, it is Dennis Rodman.

