“I’m not Mr. Sensitive, I’ll knock you’re a** out Charles Barkley”: When Shaquille O’Neal got heated with the Suns legend on NBAonTNT for taking up too much time

Charles Barkley gets threatened by Shaquille O’Neal for taking up too much time speaking and says that he would knock Chuck’s a** out.

The amount of times Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal have gone at each other’s necks on national television is absurd. Though it may seem as though the two NBA legends have it out for one other, Shaq and Chuck have both admitted that they have nothing but love for one another. Shaq even compared his relationship with Charles to the one he had with Kobe Bryant.

Nevertheless, this sense of brotherly love rarely translates while on air on NBAonTNT as quite nearly every single installment of the highly acclaimed show delves into a verbal sparring match between the two.

Also read: “Stephen Curry is the Michael Jordan of our era!”: When Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith discussed an interesting comparison between the Warriors superstar and the Bulls legend

Shaquille O’Neal almost always hits Charles Barkley with the ‘I have 4 rings to your none’ argument while Chuck usually goes for roasting his appearance and the fact that his voice makes him sound like he isn’t all too intellectual.

Shaquille O’Neal gets into it with Charles Barkley on NBAonTNT.

The NBAonTNT crew was discussing the Portland Trailblazers and Denver Nuggets series back in 2019 and as a way to make sure the conversation doesn’t get derailed, Ernie Johnson introduced a timer. From the get-go, Shaquille O’Neal predicted that Charles Barkley would take up 8 out of the 9 minutes that were alloted.

It turns out Shaq was right and out the adjusted 3 minutes provided, Chuck spoke for well over half of the time. When it finally came the Lakers legend, he refused to speak and hilariously threatened to knock Chuck out after the latter called him “Mr.Sensitive”.

“It’s supposed to be 1,2,3 not 1,2 back to one. I’m not Mr.Sensitive I’ll knock your a** out,” said O’Neal. This led to Ernie Johnson laughing uncontrollably, leading to an eventual end to that segment of the show. It’s safe to say that a civil basketball discussion is simply not possible when you have Shaquille O’Neal and Chuck in the same room as one another.

Also read: “Michael Jordan on his worst day is 10x better than Kobe Bryant on his worst day”: Reggie Miller had some choice words for the Lakers legend in comparison to the ‘GOAT’