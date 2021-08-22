“Stephen Curry is the Michael Jordan of our era!”: When Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith discussed an interesting comparison between the Warriors superstar and the Bulls legend

Kenny Smith proclaimed that Stephen Curry is the Michael Jordan of this generation on NBAonTNT and Charles Barkley was skeptical.

Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the most revolutionary superstars to have ever graced the NBA hardwood. The way in which he shot the 3-ball and made those shots at a high volume led to the Golden State Warriors concentrating the entirety of their offense on Curry and Klay Thompson’s shooting from the perimeter.

His influence over the game rivals the influence that legends like Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, and Michael Jordan had on the game of basketball. Even those aforementioned players did not change the way in which NBA ball is played, but rather nationalized and globalized it. Stephen Curry on the other hand, completely altered the course of NBA history.

Also read: “Are y’all kidding me by not taking Michael Jordan?”: When Reggie Miller snagged the ‘GOAT’ after Charles Barkley hilariously drafted Allen Iverson in an all-time mock draft

Nowadays, small ball lineups with shooters at all five positions are ones which are most lethal due to the spacing that it provides. Sure, we still have dominant paint presences like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid, but even these three superstar bigs have tried to expand their range to beyond the arc.

Stephen Curry is the Michael Jordan of this era, according to Kenny Smith.

On an episode of NBAonTNT, Kenny Smith pointed out to Charles Barkley and the lot that Stephen Curry is the Michael Jordan of this generation. He claims that in terms of influence over the game and over the fans that watch the game, no one has done it the way Curry has since ‘His Airness’ himself.

His (Curry) arsenal, Chuck, is just too deep to stop. He’s the Michael Jordan of this era without dunking the basketball. He shoots 3s, Jordan dunked. The only difference,” said Kenny. Charles Barkley didn’t argue with this statement outright but did say that Curry has a great deal of confidence and backs it up by making shots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA Content (@hotleaguetakes)

Also read: “If you were loyal to Damian Lillard then why did you join forces with LeBron James?”: NBA fans react to Carmelo Anthony praising the Blazers superstar

In terms of dominance, Stephen Curry isn’t close to Michael Jordan. Jordan stopped several superstars from getting championships while earning six of his own. Steph Curry, though he has eliminated the likes of James Harden and Damian Lillard continually from the postseason, he didn’t put a lock on the league the way Jordan did.