“I’m Old But He Challenged Me”: Dwyane Wade Toys with a Kid From Academy’s Camp with an Elite Move

Jan 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade walks court-side during the second half of the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

It has been a few years since the NBA saw The Flash hang up his sneakers for good. A three-time NBA champion and a Miami Heat legend, Dwyane Wade may not be in the league anymore. But the 6’3 guard makes sure to stay active off the court as much as possible. One of the ways he does it is by dropping some firsthand knowledge to the next generation at his Academy, something that caught attention recently.

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was recently spotted in a pickup game of sorts with some young teenagers at the Wade Basketball Academy. Pairing up with his son, D-Wade decided to school an aspiring baller while also giving him some insight.

An Instagram user uploaded the video on the platform, leading Dwyane Wade to share that on his official IG Stories for the world to see. In the video, a young teen can be seen aggressively guarding Wade, trying to steal the ball from his hands.

As he keeps on reaching for the ball, Wade baits him once more to hit him with the behind-the-back move to leave him in the dust. He then proceeded to pass the ball to his son Zaire who made a baseline cut towards the rim.

The 13-time All-Star captioned the video, “I’m old but he challenged me,” on his Instagram Stories.

Dwyane Wade may have retired from the league but it is never a good idea to challenge a former professional athlete in their respective sport. Especially when the man is a three-time NBA champion, multiple-time All-Star, and former Finals MVP.

Young players across sports usually tend to talk trash to the veterans present before them. And being schooled and reminded who that veteran is, is always a satisfying sight to see. Plus, if the kid did call The Flash ‘Old’ then the poor teen had it coming.

Dwyane Wade is breaking ankles and dropping wisdom

Now in his 40s, Dwyane Wade is enjoying his post-NBA life, living large, and seeing his kids succeed in the various aspects of life. But even though Wade is in his 40s, he still has those league-level instincts in him as well as some of his long-range shooting from beyond the arc as well.

Hours before his recent jersey retirement ceremony, Dwyane Wade took off his jacket to shoot a three, giving fans one last shot for them to cheer about. This was after Miami Heat president Pat Riley revealed to introduce a D-Wade statue outside the Heat’s arena.

Having played 14 out of his 16-year career with the Heat, Wade gave it his all to the city and the franchise. Not only did he bring the team its first title in franchise history but he also managed to put the Miami Heat on the map since he got drafted.

Let’s hope to see snippets of Wade now and then as the 42-year-old enjoys his retirement.