“I’m Out Of Here In 3 Years”: Charles Barkley Admits He Wanted To Leave TNT By 2003

Over the last few years, Charles Barkley has repeatedly shared his intention of stepping away from the limelight. The 11-time All-Star expressed that doesn’t wish to remain in the public eye for his entire life but it turns out, his hesitance has followed him around for 25 years.

His brash, outspoken attitude raised quite a few eyebrows during his playing days but it’s become his calling card as a pundit. Chuck never panders and his ability to say it how he sees it has earned him a uniquely sincere reputation in media circles.

During the recent episode of ‘The Steam Room’, Barkley recalled how he was always a reluctant media personality. He joined TNT mere months after retiring from his 16-season NBA career and has since become a staple of their beloved program ‘Inside the NBA’.

However, if Barkley’s career went how he wanted it to, the Hall of Famer would long be retired. Speaking to Ernie Johnson, he revealed his desire to keep his media career short upon joining Turner Sports. “When I first got the job, Ernie pulled me aside. He said, ‘Chuck, how long do you think you’re gonna be here?’ I said, ‘I’m out of here in 3 years’,” the 62-year-old recalled. “25 years later, I’m still stealing money.”

That conversation took place in 2000, when Sir Charles first joined TNT’s dais. This would mean by 2003, Chuck would’ve eased his way out of television. EJ took the opportunity to reflect on their tenure, saying, “We’re glad that you are.”

Money is perhaps the biggest motivator in Barkley’s decision to remain on the air. He earned $40 million from his NBA career, a sum that he can surpass with just two years of his TNT salary. However, given his continued reluctance, it seems inevitable that Chuck will soon hang up his boots and retire to a private life.

Charles Barkley doesn’t want to “die on TV”

Chuck’s reason for earning more money is the same reason he wants to retire soon. Ever since the birth of his grandchild, the father of one has expressed the desire to spend more time with his family.

In 2022, he dove deeper into his thought process, telling Dallas Morning News reporter Brad Townsend how he wants to live out the final chapter of his life.

“I don’t want to die on TV, I want to die on the golf course or somewhere fishing. I don’t want to be sitting inside over [by] fat-ass Shaq [waiting] to drop dead,” the 1993 NBA MVP explained.

At the time, he exclaimed that he only had another year or two of reporting left in him. He echoed the same sentiment last year when the NBA cut TNT out of it’s media rights deal. However, with ‘Inside the NBA’ set to join forces with ESPN next season, it seems that Barkley has had a change of heart. Or perhaps it’s his annual $21 million salary that convinced the Alabama native to build up some more generational wealth for his family.