“All That Stuff Is Stupid Man”: Charles Barkley Scoffed At Advanced Metrics And Claimed Only 2 Stats Mattered To Him Years Ago

In recent years, the concepts of advanced metrics and statistics have taken over the NBA. Analysts, fans, and players alike are all obsessed with numbers like effective field goal percentage, true shooting percentage, and whatnot. However, a few years ago, Charles Barkley scoffed at the idea of advanced metrics on Open Court. He believed that the concept was incredibly stupid. Instead, he announced that there are only two stats that matter when it comes to winning basketball games.

Chuck isn’t a fan of advanced metrics, something he’s made very clear over the years. Aside from the NBA, The Round Mound of Rebound criticized the use of such concepts in baseball too, in 2015. He commented that franchises are building their rosters on the basis of these metrics, and as such, are just about managing to stay competitive. However, that alone does not translate to championships.

Charles Barkley once ripped into the use of advanced metrics on an episode of Open Court

Charles Barkley hails from a time when hard work, effort, and determination were all you needed to win basketball games. As such, the idea of advanced metrics has always bewildered him. And, a few years ago, he let his distaste for such statistics be known. Appearing on Open Court, the Hall of Famer ripped into the concept.

He went on a tangent about how “stupid” it is and how these aren’t the stats you look at when trying to build a winning team. Instead, he believes that rebounding and turnovers are the only two stats to consider when going for the win. Why? Because control of both can make the most difference.

As he elaborated, if a team is incapable of rebounding properly, they’re sure to lose. Similarly, if a team turns the ball over too much, they will face the same outcome. So, with this logic, rebounding and turnovers are the only two stats that matter, according to the NBA legend.

“I think all that stuff is stupid man! The only two stats that matter to me when it comes to winning and losing is rebounding and turnovers. Those are stats that I would look at. If you get killed on the boards, you’re not going to win. You turn the ball over, you’re not going to win.”

Admittedly, this is an interesting theory from Sir Charles’ end. However, the game has evolved since he last stepped onto the hardwood floor. There is a reason efficiency and field goal percentage have taken center stage since he retired. So, while rebounding and turnovers remain important stats, they’ve had to take a bit of a back seat, thanks to the introduction of technology.

Chuck’s hatred for advanced stats isn’t too surprising, given he played without them

As mentioned earlier, Charles Barkley played during a time when advanced statistics wasn’t a thing. All that mattered was who played the hardest on the court, defended well, and scored more points. As such, things like advanced metrics only seem like a hindrance to a former player like Chuck.

That being said, the mathematics and metrics aside, Barkley was incredibly successful as a player. He may not have won a championship, but his individual statistics speaks for itself. So, his criticism of the modern game is understandable.

Unfortunately for Sir Charles, advanced statistics is the bread and butter for any team, regardless of sport. Gone our the days when teams relied on the “sweat of their brows and the strength of their backs”. Now, the only way to secure victory is through analyzing the data and focusing on efficiency.