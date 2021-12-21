“Zion Williamson should get off the PlayStation and hit the gym”: NBA Twitter continues to troll the Pels star amid weight issues as he stars in a video playing NBA 2K22

Being sidelined with injuries, Zion Williamson recently starred in a Bleacher Report video where he played with his “My Player” on NBA 2K22.

Being a Zion Williamson fan is a hard time now. After visibly gaining weight this offseason, the youngster has been subjected to a lot of trolls and has been the butt of most of the jokes on social media. Having last played basketball in May of 2021, Williamson was expected to start for the Pels at the commencement of this 2021-2022 campaign. However, more apparent injuries kept him from making his much-anticipated return.

Over the course of the season, reports kept scaring fans revealing Zion’s true weight. Initially, it was reported that “Zanos” weighed somewhere north of the 300-pound mark. The recent-most reports suggest the All-Star forward now weighs around the 330-pound mark. He is also rumored to skip his rehab workouts and fall asleep during his film sessions.

Having already been sidelined for 31 games this season, and projected to be out for 4-6 weeks more, fans have barely seen any Zion action. Being injured, Williamson had time to star in a Bleacher Reports video where he played “My Career” on the famous basketball video game – NBA 2K22.

NBA Twitter ridicules Zion Williamson for spending time playing videogames rather than hitting the gym

In the 3 and a half minutes long video, Williamson created his “My Player”. And roamed around the “The City” in the virtual world – did some clothes shopping, went to the training center, workout room, and even played against people at “The Playground”.

.@ZionWilliamson and his @nba2k MyPLAYER take on The City and some fans pic.twitter.com/fW0INsXCPt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 21, 2021

It was a video of a young 21-year-old kid enjoying his time playing one of his most favorite videogames. Yet, NBA Twitter managed to find a way to troll the former Duke Blue Devil. They ridiculed him for playing the game rather than working out.

The video doesn’t show the 4 Big Mac’s next to him — Justin Rose (@JustinRose_90) December 21, 2021

Hit the gym — LeBronto (@Le3ronto) December 21, 2021

zion playing 2k instead of rehabbing his foot — ☃️ (@JaMarrJungle) December 21, 2021

We not doing this with Zion while he falling asleep during film are we? https://t.co/l69g2Nr7QN — David “Durskii” Wahl (@_David_William) December 21, 2021

It truly is disheartening to see the type of nasty comments naysayers troll these injury-riddled players with. However, for Zion, it’s about time the youngster gets serious and starts to cut down on his weight before it gets too late and uncontrollably serious.