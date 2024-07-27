Usain Bolt’s Message for Stephen Curry Has Wife Ayesha Making Roy Woods Reference

Stephen Curry is having a tough start to his Olympic campaign so far. Even though Curry is yet to play an official game in Paris, his tune-up games against South Sudan and Germany have left many wondering if the FIBA-prescribed rules were causing trouble for Chef Curry. But eight-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Usain Bolt recently uploaded a video backing Curry and congratulated him on making his first-ever Olympic Team. Bolt was sure that Curry and Team USA would claim gold like he did multiple times in the past.

In the video Lightning Bolt can be heard talking about being a fan of Curry’s game. The Jamaican sprinter also hilariously added that if Curry needed any help with his jumper, he knew who to contact. The video clip was posted through the Warrior’s official Instagram page, and Bolt said,

“Usain here just wanna say congratulations on making the Olympic team. I know you guys are gonna dominate, I just want to wish you all the best. I know you’re going to do great, I also want to say I’m a fan. I’ve been watching you for years, dominating the sport, and doing extremely well. So I know you guys are going to the Olympics and do great… All the best in the Olympics.”

Curry‘s wife, Ayesha found the whole video quite amusing and posted it to her Instagram story. She even captioned the post with an interesting quote that read,

“@stephencurry gwaaaanh big up yuhself “

Having some Jamaican heritage herself [on her mother’s side; both Afro Jamaican and Chinese Jamaican roots] Curry used the title from the famous Jamaican song “Gwan Big Up Urself“ to hilariously call out her husband. Considering that the song’s singer, songwriter, Roy Woods [who is also Jamaican] wrote it as a sensual romantic track, makes the whole situation even more hilarious and somewhat adorable.

But Curry can use all the support he can get right now. His recent performance against Germany wasn’t his best showing in a Team USA uniform as he went 1-7 from beyond the arc. His other performances haven’t been as solid either, with his performance against South Sudan[ 10 points] being his lowest-scoring game in a Team USA jersey.

Moving forward, Team USA, and especially Stephen Curry, will have to up the ante on both ends of the floor, but more so on offense. Similar to his 6-for-9 shooting against Serbia, he will have to be the leader on the offensive end of the ball, and just as to his duties on the Warriors, Chef Curry will have to initiate movement and set up his teammates for success. But seeing that it’s his first chance at winning Gold in the Olympics, it’s not hard to imagine that he will be motivated enough to churn out big performances for his team in Paris.