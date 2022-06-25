“I’m pledging $1 million to black women in Alabama for tech startups”: When Charles Barkley hilariously warned against his money going towards restaurants and hair salons

Charles Barkley once pledged $1 million of his own money to black women in Alabama to allow them to go forth with tech startups.

Charles Barkley has forged quite the career for himself in the realm of basketball. From 1984 to 2000, Chuck journeyed across the NBA from the Sixers to the Suns to eventually the Rockets and following his Hall-of-Fame career, would immediately becoming an analyst for ‘Inside the NBA’.

In some ways, Barkley is actually more renowned as an analyst alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith in comparison to his playing days. Of course, with Chuck being the engine that fuels NBAonTNT’s stellar content, he would have quite the solid contract with them.

His salary with TNT is reportedly $6 million a year and adding this to his career earnings of $40.6 million, it’s safe to say that Charles Barkley has quite a bit too spend. Of course, the income doesn’t end there as his endorsements with brands like FootLocker, Coca-Cola, T-Mobile, and Nike rake in quite a few on their own.

Charles Barkley pledged $1 million to black women in Alabama.

While celebrating Doug Jones, a future senator of Alabama on NBAonTNT, Charles Barkley surprised fans by saying he would be pledging a total of $1 million to black women in Alabama to initiate tech startups in the state.

“You know what I’m going to do Ernie, I’ll announce it right now: I am pledging $1 million to black women in Alabama to start IT startups. Right now, I’m giving them a million dollars. I’ll pick the companies because black women really came out and supported Doug Jones.”

Of course, none of this would be complete with classic banter from the Chuckster who would immediately put guidelines on this pledge of his.

“This does not mean hair salons and restaurants black women. That means startups. We’re not going to do any more weave shops. We’re going to do IT. IT don’t mean ‘it’ either- IT”