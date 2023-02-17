“I’m So Sorry, Rudy!”: Shaquille O’Neal Disrespects Rui Hachimura Yet Again, Prompting Brilliant Response From Kevin Durant

Despite being a Lakers legend himself, we’re not sure Shaquille O’Neal is going down too well with fans of the Purple and Gold right now. Of course, the man has always had a penchant for disrespecting current NBA players. But, even by his high standards, the Big Diesel does seem to be going too far this time.

In case you’re clueless as to what is going on here, there is an awful lot you have missed up to this point.

It all started when Shaq chose to speak on the Lakers trading for Rui Hachimura, something you can take a look at below.

“I don’t know who the f**k that is. I don’t. Who the f**k is that?” Shaq is unfamiliar with Rui Hachimura’s game 😭 (via: @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/g3f9I7bvVq — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 27, 2023

Yeah, not the best thing to say about one of the better players in the NBA. And here, while Rui Hachimura felt no need to defend himself with words, Kevin Durant evidently did.

And as you could probably expect, this sparked one of the biggest back and forths in NBA Twitter history.

Damn, I got cooked for asking a simple question. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 28, 2023

Impressive resume Shaquille, im proud of you!!!! — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 29, 2023

However, it does appear that Shaquille O’Neal eventually came to his senses, and decided to apologize to the now Laker… only to disrespect him all over again.

And Durant was having absolutely none of it.

Shaquille O’Neal mistakes Rui Hachimura’s name during his public apology to the man

Shaquille O’Neal is a pretty smart guy. At the end of the day, how else would you amass a net worth of $400 million?

However, it seems that doesn’t stop him from acting dense when it benefits him. And during his Twitter ‘apology’ to Rui Hachimura, he did it yet again.

Shaq: “Let me apologize to Rudy Hachimura. I didn’t know who he was because I never watch the bull play, but he’s a fine role-player… So Rudy Hachimura I apologize I didn’t know who you were, I know you are now and I wish you well…” (via The https://t.co/QwhPu9ISdf… https://t.co/4dFsF50zp3 pic.twitter.com/MImtaIU7zz — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 17, 2023

To be fair to Shaq here, he did admit that he really didn’t know who Hachimura was prior to this apology. But, that just means that the man has had ample time to do his research. And knowing him, he probably did do so too.

So to get his name wrong yet again? Of course, that was on purpose.

But evidently, Shaquille O’Neal isn’t the only one who can feign ignorance while getting his point across.

Kevin Durant sends shots at Shaquille O’Neal yet again

Over the last few years, Kevin Durant has never hesitated to air out his thoughts on Twitter. And evidently, that has been the case on this one too.

So, when he saw Shaq publishing a sequel to his past disses, he decided to correct them yet again.

But, instead of explaining himself in any way, or wasting any unnecessary time on the matter, the man just posted a simple response.

By doing this, not only has Durant corrected Shaq, but also subtly thrown shade at his knowledge of the NBA.

For one of the most popular NBA analysts, disses don’t get more scathing than that.

