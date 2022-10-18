“Russell Westbrook, I’m Sorry You Gotta Go Through That Bro”: Patrick Beverley Didn’t Feel Lakers Teammate’s Absence in His Huddle, Blames Media for the Hype

footer logo
“I'm sorry Russell Westbrook, you gotta go through that, bro”: Patrick Beverley Didn’t Feel Lakers Teammate’s Absence in His Huddle, Blames Media for the Hype

Akash Murty
|Tue Oct 18 2022

Lakers’ 9x All-Star point guard, Russell Westbrook, just had the longest off-season of his decently long NBA career

Russell Westbrook is in one of the toughest situations of his career since making it to the NBA.

The 14-year point guard, in his probable second term with the Lakers, has been swarmed by the media in everything he does as his future hangs on a thin string before the start of the 2022-23 season.

Last week he blew up the internet for something he has been doing as a ritual since making his debut in 2008 – not being in the team huddle.

That practice game ran the rounds of the internet for multiple days as Patrick Beverly was the one calling for that huddle, and the duo’s rivalry before teaming up in LA this year has been quite famous.

Patrick Beverley feels sorry for what Russell Westbrook has to go through

As the 2022-23 season is upon us and the opening day game brings us a game between the LA Lakers and the defending NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, the Laker Nation would be hoping for a miracle to not play as they did in the pre-season or in 2021-22 season.

For that, they need their players to gel well with each other. And Pat Bev’s recent podcast appearance suggests that do not need to worry as much because all of this tension is just created by the media.

Now whether this feeling is mutual all throughout the LA camp, and it is all just a media-created show, we will know when we see the Lakers take the floor on Tuesday.

Until then, let’s hope we don’t get to see another flop season by two of the best players in the league – LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

 

