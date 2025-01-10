“We Hold the Ball Too Much”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Reflects on Khris Middleton’s Benching

Mar 28, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) slaps hands with forward Khris Middleton (22) and center Brook Lopez (11) after a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks registered a 16-point win against the San Antonio Spurs yesterday. This was their second consecutive win after they made a noticeable change in the starting lineup. In the last two games, Khris Middleton has come off the bench for the Bucks. When Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked about the same, he gave a proper explanation.

While it’s common for teams to try new combinations, Middleton’s exclusion from the starting lineup has raised some questions for the franchise. Giannis said that it doesn’t matter who has to come off the bench as long as the end goal is met.

He said, “Maybe not on purpose when we are all 3 [Lillard, Giannis, and Middleton] in the starting lineup we hold the ball too much, it doesn’t matter who comes off the bench…what matters is who finishes the game.”

The two-time MVP seemed to think that Middleton’s usage rate of 25.4% is not producing the right results with two ball-dominant stars like Dame and he himself on the court. Giannis praised his teammate for being a brilliant player on both ends of the floor as he explained his importance in the team’s success.

Giannis on Khris coming off the bench: “Maybe not on purpose when we are all 3 in the starting lineup we hold the ball too much, it doesn’t matter who comes off the bench.. what matters is who finishes the game, no matter if he starts or not he’s definitely going to finish the… pic.twitter.com/9vUOzxCXET — 🦌💫 (@GiannisWorld) January 9, 2025

The Greek superstar added that Middleton is a high IQ player who can “make shots and good plays, can defend.” After coming off the bench, Middleton spent 21 minutes on the floor against the Spurs and had eight points, five rebounds, and three assists. He had a late start to his season as he was recovering from arthroscopic surgeries on both ankles.

Middleton made his season debut on December 6th against the Celtics. In a losing cause, he had 11 points, three rebounds, and five assists in 23 minutes. So far this season, he has played 13 games, averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 43.8% shooting from the field.

The Bucks have developed a strong bench in Khris Middleton’s absence

The Bucks’ starting lineup has remained intact throughout the season so far. Giannis, Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, Taurean Prince, and Andre Jackson Jr. have led the charge. Jackson Jr. has been one of the major revelations for the Bucks this season, as he has proven crucial in vertical spacing and lengthy defense. The 23-year-old was a late second-round pick for the Bucks in the 2023 draft.

6’4 shooting guard AJ Green has been another major surprise this season with his perimeter defense and spacing abilities. After being with the Bucks for two years, he is now getting playing time in each game and is making it count. Gary Trent Jr., who joined the Bucks in July of 2024, on a one-year deal is also adding strength to the Bucks bench.

In 33 games, Trent Jr. has averaged 9.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.1 steals. He is also very effective on the defensive end, averaging 2.1 defensive rebounds per game.