“Stephen Curry was dropping 30 on opponents while completing college assignments!”: Gary Payton II shares how Warriors’ superstar was juggling assignments and the season

Warriors’ Gary Payton II talks about Stephen Curry graduating from Davidson, shares a tidbit about his multitasking skills

The Golden State Warriors became the first team from the West to move on to the Conference Finals. After a grueling 6-game series against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Warriors made their way back to the WCF, marking their 6th appearance in 8 years.

It was a team effort all throughout the series. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and everyone else rose up in different games. Today, we got the news that Steph has finally completed his undergraduate work at Davidson, and is now a college graduate.

13 years after entering the NBA, Stephen Curry is a college grad. Stephen completed his final semester of coursework this spring and will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology from Davidson College. Congrats to the Class of 2022! pic.twitter.com/R3giuMtPDx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 15, 2022

After the practice today, Gary Payton II talked about the same.

Gary Payton II shared how Stephen Curry was completing his assignments

A big part of being in college is having to deal with countless assignments. For most students, it’s hard to manage the workload and complete the same on time. However, Stephen Curry was doing the same, while leading the Warriors to a 53-29 record.

After practice today, Gary Payton II was asked about Steph graduating. He said he’s proud of 30, and shared how he’s also a month away from graduating.

GP2 was so hyped about Steph graduating from Davidson 😂 pic.twitter.com/kpYPTwOm2x — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 15, 2022

Payton continued and shared how Steph used to do assignments while leading the Dubs.

GP2 says Steph Curry had a school assignment which required him to ask some of his teammates with tattoos some questions for one of his classes. 30 was really out there doing assignments while dropping 30+ on opposing teams throughout the season 😂 — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) May 15, 2022

Big kudos to 30 for getting his degree. Dubnation is proud of him, and at the same time, looking up to him to lead the Dubs in the WCF.