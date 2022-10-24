“I’m The Only Player in NBA History To Build An Image Without Nike or Adidas”: Dennis Rodman Once Boasted About the Sheer Uniqueness of his Eccentricity

Apr 01, 2011; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Dennis Rodman before his jersey is retired at half time of an NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls at The Palace. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Rodman is one of the most polarising figures in basketball lore, but claims to be the first sportsman with an entirely self-made image.

Basketball has seen superstars and cult icons of various types. None of these, however, hold even a candle to the persona and the myth that became Dennis Rodman.

The Worm was one of the most influential basketball players of his time. Both in his pioneering style of defending on the court, and for his wild and often irrational seeming actions off it.

Rodman saw considerable criticism at the time for various reasons. However, it is important to note that mental health issues and remedies weren’t particularly in the mainstream during Rodman’s playing years.

Everyone saw the maverick, but not what led to Rodman’s maverick nature. Inspecting the same, it becomes very evident that The Worm struggled aplenty with mental health issues.

And this realization combined with the narrative surrounding him has led to a bold claim from the former Bulls and Pistons star.

What is Rodman’s bold claim surrounding his individuality?

Rodman, on The Crossover, stated that he was the only player not to be moulded by brand endorsements. The Worm’s personality and all aspects of it that came along with it, was 100% Rodman and nothing else.

In an era where brand endorsements and the money surrounding it dictated a lot, Rodman has a good case for validation of his claim therein. Rodman was one of a kind and played to no rules. Clauses of an endoresement contract would have been the last of The Worm’s concerns during the wild period of his career.

The Worm also went on to state that he would only be one of many if he played today. In his own words, “Dyeing my hair, dressing in drag…it all just came naturally to me. I was probably the only player in the history of sports to build an image by himself. It was all raw and natural, no Nike, no Adidas, no Converse. I would be accepted now.”

An emotional Rodman went on to add that “I wouldn’t be as flamboyant now as I was then. I would be one of many”.

Eras can indeed define legacies. Since Rodman, there have been many more NBA players who have lived out similarly happening legacies – however, none of them have arguably seen the spotlight as The Worm did.

Would Dennis Rodman have thrived in the modern NBA setting?

Dennis Rodman was a sort of Draymond Green before Draymond Green. Seeing a defender of Green’s ilk thrive in today’s game despite being a poor shooter, there is reason to believe that Rodman could have done a job today too.

Rodman was mostly employed in the forward spot, but was one of the greatest rebounders the game has ever seen. Dennis has also been widely cited as the best defender of his era. These two skills are translatable to any era and would make Rodman a serviceable NBA player at the least.

A fierce one-on-one defender who doesn’t ask for many touches in offense is a GM’s dream. One such glue guy needs to feature to make any lineup work. Rodman would have been an ideal glue guy of such requirement today, as he was in his peak.

One of those players who never took anything for granted, The Worm guaranteed 100% hustle on the court. Another quality no one can pass on, eras aside.

So, yes. Rodman, would have been a glue guy in a contender even in today’s game. With access to better mental health conditioning, he may even have had a less “eventful” NBA career. What could have been.

