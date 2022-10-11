“I’m Too Rich To Die”: Charles Barkley Once Hilariously Called Out Shaquille O’Neal For His Overaggressive Physicality

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal have an amiable, cordial, and harmonious relationship between them, which is hysterical to witness!

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal are the two most invaluable panel members of the ‘NBAonTNT crew, which engages in discussions related to basketball.

While engaging in another playful conversation, O’Neal seemingly decided to go up and fiddle around with Barkley, as he always does. ‘Shaq’ walks up to ‘Chuck’ and begins to press down on his head, which prompts Barkley to pass the following hilarious comments-

“Ay man. You’ll break my neck man. I’m too rich to die.”

Charles Barkley has amassed a substantial amount of wealth throughout his lifetime. A sizeable part of it is owed to his NBA career, whilst he has still accumulated an immense sum through his endorsements and work as an analyst.

The Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley relationship!

The pair have been around each other for the better part of a decade now, with their involvement in the NBA still active. The duo is a prominent figure on the ‘InsidetheNBA’ crew.

Barkley and O’Neal are known to pull pranks on each other and participate in hysterical antics, at the other one’s expense. Some of the frolics are extremely hysterical and make for good viewing for supporters of the show.

Of course, these jokes are meant with good intentions and are never taken seriously.

The ‘Inside the NBA’ crew’s upcoming campaign!

The ‘NBAonTNT’ panel members have been a noteworthy and significant aspect of the NBA since its inception. Their work in regularly analyzing the fixtures post-game provides amusing content for supporters of the league.

The 2022/2023 season will hopefully continue to bring much more entertaining and chucklesome moments, which will enable fans to rejoice, amidst certain trying times. Long may it continue.

