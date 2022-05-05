“I’m trying to figure out did I miss that game Ben Simmons hurt his back”: Paul Pierce takes shots at the Nets star as the Australian undergoes back surgery

Paul Pierce is one of many who still doesn’t exactly know what game or when Ben Simmons actually hurt his back.

After getting booed and trolled post the 2021 playoffs, Ben Simmons decided to sit out for all the 76ers games during the 2021-2022 campaign. Demanding to get out of Philly, getting traded away to the Brooklyn Nets, everyone thought that the Australian forward would finally lace-up and help Kevin Durant and co. in their quest of winning the championship.

Much to everyone’s surprise, due to some back injury along with his mental health issues, Ben didn’t suit up for the Nets either, not even to help his team as they lost 4-0 in their first-round clash against the Boston Celtics in the 2022 playoffs.

Recently, reports suggested that Simmons was going to have back surgery. The Brooklyn Nets franchise even sent out an update for the same, that read:

“After consultation with multiple back specialists, it has been determined that the best course of action for Ben’s long-term health is for him to undergo surgery. The microdiscectomy procedure, scheduled for Thursday, is designed to alleviate pain caused by the herniated disc in Ben’s back. Further updates will be provided following the procedure.”

Ben Simmons medical update. pic.twitter.com/KXENQjZIg1 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 4, 2022

“When did this all happen”: Paul Pierce on Ben Simmons’ back injury

Amid his news of getting a back surgery done, former Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce took it to Twitter asking the question every fan has on their mind. The HOFer took shots at the forward while he wrote:

I’m trying to figure out did I miss that game Ben Simmons hurt his back when did this all happen

Pierce isn’t the only one who is confused about this whole fiasco. Apparently, Simmons has been dealing with this back issue since 2020, but no exact reason has been given for this injury.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the 3-time All-Star will take 3-4 months to recover completely from his surgery. And if things go well, Ben could be well in time to attend the team’s training camp ahead of the 2022-2023 season.