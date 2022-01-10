“I’m trying to get on the plane, Kevin Durant, so end the game”: Nets rookie Cam Thomas found himself taking the final shot after requesting KD to finish the game early against the Spurs

Nets rookie Cameron Thomas wanted Kevin Durant to finish the game on time against the Spurs but had to do the job himself.

The Brooklyn Nets just needed any home win, they finally ended their drought at home since December 16th, with an overtime win at Barclays Center. A game against the (15-23) San Antonio Spurs that they would’ve presumed would be an easy victory was wide open even after the end of regulation.

A blown lead late in regulation resulted in five more minutes, but it finally went to the Nets, who were searching for just their 2nd victory in their last five.

Kevin Durant scored 28-points, 6-assists, 4-rebounds, 3-blocks, and a steak while James Harden had 26-points, 12-assists, and 7-rebounds. But both of them struggled after having a 10-point lead with 4 minutes to play in regulation and were forced to play the extra period.

It was neither of them who killed the game for the Brooklyn team, to everyone’s surprise, rookie Cameron Thomas made a runner in the lane with 1.4 seconds left in overtime.

Kevin Durant let the rookie do the job in overtime

The Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-119 on Sunday to snap a five-game home losing streak. A presumably easy game for the Nets had Spurs in a 3-point lead with 4:23 left. Then KD and Co took over to put up a 14 point lead in the third quarter. But saw it cut short to just two at the end of the third.

The Spurs somehow managed to take it to the fourth because of KD’s shooting slump in the fourth. In the OT, they made the Slim Reaper give up the ball on the Nets’ final possession, and he got it to Thomas. The rookie was just having a conversation with Durant about ending the game early.

“It’s cool because I told Kevin before coming out the timeout, ‘I’m trying to get on the plane, man, so end the game.’ So, he gave it to me, and I said, ‘I’ll do it.’” Thomas said on the winner in the OT.

Cam Thomas on his game-winner against the Spurs — SLAM Newswire (@SLAMnewswire) January 9, 2022

“Different challenges each game, so we figure out what they are, fight through them and do better,” Kevin Durant said. On Cam’s shot, the 2-time Finals MVP said, “He just showcased his brilliance. Making a tough runner, that’s his shot.”

In an unusual schedule, the Brooklyn Nets next play the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday because of the postponed games due to COVID-19 protocols.