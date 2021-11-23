“Lil 4-for-7 Cam Thomas is gonna come in here and fabricate”: Kevin Durant hilariously puts the Nets rookie in his place after his outrageous claims about beating KD 1v1

Kevin Durant reacts to Nets teammate Cameron Thomas calling himself a better shooter than the four-time scoring champion. KD rubbished the rookie’s claims of beating him in a one-on-one match.

The Brooklyn Nets improved their record to 13-5, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kevin Durant returned to the lineup after missing the game against the Orlando Magic due to a shoulder injury. The superstar was the leading scorer during the game, dropping twenty-seven points.

However, the highlight of the match was rookie Cameron Thomas. Coming off the bench, Thomas scored a crucial 11-points on 4-for-7 shooting. The summer league MVP helped the Nets get a hold of the game during the third quarter.

During the post-game media interaction, Thomas joked about having better scoring abilities than Durant when the latter was 20-years of age. The rookie added that he always defeated KD in their one on one matches.

Cam Thomas and Kevin Durant trash talk about their scoring abilities and Cam claims he’s a better scorer than KD at the age of 20 than KD was “He never wants to play me one-on-one. We play one-on-one in shootaround all the time, post-ups, I beat him. Don’t tell him that” 😂 pic.twitter.com/gxIZEgsyiV — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 23, 2021

Also read: “Kevin Durant is my brother, we’ve done some special s**t together”: Draymond Green opens up about his relationship with KD after clearing the air about his public spat with the Slim Reaper

Durant, who was aware of what Thomas had said, would respond soon. The two-time NBA champion immediately dismissed the 20-year old’s claims.

Kevin Durant responds to Cameron Thomas’ claim of being a better scorer than him at the age of 20

When a rookie takes a shot at the scoring ability of one of the greatest shooters the game has ever seen, he better be joking. Cam Thomas played a crucial role in the Nets’ win over the Cavaliers. However, the rookie would hilariously poke fun at Durant during a post-game media interaction.

Thomas spoke about how the two teammates would trash-talk. According to the rookie, his scoring ability was better than Durant when the latter was 20-years of age. The Nets guard spoke about how he would beat KD in post-up and shoot-around, jokingly telling the journalists not to tell KD about this.

However, Durant didn’t let Thomas’ statements fly under the radar. The two-time Finals MVP wasted no time in telling the reporters that Thomas was lying.

“Cam is lying. He was lying for sure. I’d definitely beat him 13-5, and those 5-shots that he made, I had turned my back. It was a shoot-around, and I beat him 15-5. It’s an ongoing game so the score don’t start over, you know at the end of the season we’ll tally the points but he down a lot.”

Durant hilariously remarked at the rookie’s performance saying,

“Little 4-for-7, you know he feeling himself when he come in, he gonna come in here and fabricate”

Kevin Durant heard what Cam Thomas said earlier about beating him in their 1-on-1 matchups at shootaround and didn’t hold back 😂 *looks at stat sheet* “Little 4-for-7, you know he feeling himself when he come in…he gonna come in here and fabricate” pic.twitter.com/d6wLJKl8Sy — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 23, 2021

Also read: “Russell Westbrook has stopped more Hall of Famers from winning a ring since Michael Jordan”: Twitter user candidly puts Lakers star’s performance alongside LeBron James, Kevin Durant on the blast

The banter aside, Durant did praise the 20-year for his performance against the Cavs. The superstar commented how Thomas gave them a boost knowing the opposition would go after him and Harden.