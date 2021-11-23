Basketball

“Lil 4-for-7 Cam Thomas is gonna come in here and fabricate”: Kevin Durant hilariously puts the Nets rookie in his place after his outrageous claims about beating KD 1v1

"Cameron Thomas is lying, I'd definitely beat him": Kevin Durant responds to the rookie's claims of beating him in a 1-on-1 game
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Mercedes have won over 80% races during hybrid era" - Red Bull boss Christian Horner admits Max Verstappen winning the title would eclipse their V8 era success story
Next Article
"Allen Iverson doing a TikTok commercial with Ty Lue is too damn funny!": Sixers legend teams up with former NBA Finals opponent of crossover fame for hilarious commerical
NBA Latest Post
“Michael Jordan almost called the police on us for beating him at his own camp”: Gilbert Arenas and Master P reminisce about catching the Bulls legend on an off day
“Michael Jordan almost called the police on us for beating him at his own camp”: Gilbert Arenas and Master P reminisce about catching the Bulls legend on an off day

Michael Jordan, according to Master P, almost called the police on him, Gilbert Arenas, and…