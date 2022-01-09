“The rules that stop Kyrie Irving from playing home games are stupid”: Outspoken former ESPN staffer clamors for the Nets guard to be allowed to play Nets home games

Kyrie Irving created perhaps the most unique situation in the NBA when he refused to take the Covid-19 vaccine, making him only eligible for away games.

The state of New York requires that players be vaccinated to play in the state, and thus, as a result, Kyrie Irving can’t play in Brookly since he hasn’t taken the vaccine.

Why hasn’t he done so? “I am doing what’s best for me. I know the consequences here and if it means that I’m judged and demonized for that, that’s just what it is,” Irving would explain. “That’s the role I play, but I never wanted to give up my passion, my love, my dream just over this mandate.”

While Kyrie was eligible for away games, the Nets refused to activate him since they didn’t want a part-time player on their roster. However, given injuries and a tough stretch of games, they’ve gone back on their decision. Irving made his season debut against the Indiana Pacers, scoring 22 points in a 129-121 victory.

22 points for Kyrie Irving in his season debut, helping lead the @BrooklynNets comeback! pic.twitter.com/z0XsJvsr5v — NBA (@NBA) January 6, 2022

Former ESPN writer calls rules preventing Kyrie Irving from playing home games stupid

Former ESPN writer Ethan Strauss believes there’s no reason Kyrie Irving should be held back from playing games in New York. Yes, he acknowledged the deadly nature of the Covid-19 virus, highlighting how contagious the Omicron variant has been.

However, he also noted that the new variant of the disease hasn’t been as fatal as past variants, even bringing up how LeBron James has made jokes about Covid now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

It’s an intinteresting point to bring up, but also a very controversial one. The vaccine is perhaps the best measure against stopping the pandemic and taking it serves in the best interests of not only the person being vaccinated but also the general population at large.

If New York wants to mandate vaccines, then that is their choice, and it is definitely not one that should be called stupid. Kyrie coming back will be monumental for Brooklyn, but it will only be a partial advantage.

The rules that stop Kyrie Irving from playing home games are stupid and it’s okay to say so https://t.co/MrpL3ZuDrn — Ethan Strauss (@SherwoodStrauss) January 7, 2022

