“Imagine LeBron James winning the scoring title in Year 19, and the Lakers don’t even make the play-in games!”: Skip Bayless mocks the King for his stat-padding ways amidst the team’s losing streak

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless takes more shots at LeBron James as the Lakers lose to the Clippers, extending their losing streak to four

The Los Angeles Lakers faced off the Clippers for their fourth and final matchup of the season tonight. The Clippers, entering the game with a 4-game win streak, were looking to expand the same to five. They did just that, as they took down LeBron James and co 132-111. The Clippers, despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, have been able to maintain a winning record. They are 8th in the West with a 34-31 record, and are just one game behind the 7th seeded Timberwolves.

On the other hand, the Lakers entered the game on a three-game losing streak. One would think that would give LeBron James and the Lakes added motivation to put up a big performance. However, that wasn’t the case. The Clippers killed the Lakers on the boards, and with their 3-point shooting. With this loss, the Lakers are just one game ahead of the 10th seeded Pelicans and 2 ahead of the 11th seeded Blazers.

“What if Lakers miss the play-in games, but LeBron James gets the scoring title”: Skip Bayless

This season hasn’t been the best for the Lakers. Despite forming a Big-3 and bringing in a veteran roster with tons of experience, they still cannot seem to get wins on the board. Anthony Davis being injured for long stretches does not help the same.

Despite all the team struggles, LeBron James is having a pretty good year, statistically. He’s averaging 28.9 points(3rd in the league), 8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists for the season. For 23 straight games this season, LBJ scored 25 or more points.

LeBron James’ incredible streak of 25+ point games ended tonight at 23 games. It’d been over 2 months since he last scored under 25 — mathketball (@Mathketball1) February 26, 2022

He’s been putting up numbers consistently, even if that means they come during the garbage time. Skip Bayless decided to target the same, and put out this tweet.

Wouldn’t it be something if LeBron won the NBA scoring title in Year 19 … and the Lakers missed even being in the play-in tournament. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 4, 2022

While LeBron winning the scoring title seems a little far-fetched, the way things have been going, the Lakers might end up missing the play-in tournament. They would have to buckle up and play some solid basketball in the remaining 20 games if they want to keep their chances of a post-season alive.