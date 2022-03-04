“Ja Morant is a guy who wants it all”: Shaquille O’Neal believes it will be a Luka Doncic-Ja Morant league in five years

Ja Morant is only 22 years old and already in the superstar conversation, Shaq strongly believes he will be the face of the league in near future.

Ja Morant’s explosive 38-point game didn’t help the Memphis Grizzlies against the revamped Boston Celtics. Jayson Tatum and Co. managed a double-digit victory to keep the Grizzlies from overtaking the Warriors in the west.

Only three players on the Grizzlies roster could score in double digits while Celtics had six. Jayson Tatum had himself a massive 37-point game and on good efficiency which allowed better scoring distribution for the Celtics.

But Ja Morant definitely had the better highlight reel when he quite literally flew in the air and dunked the ball hard. It looked like the 22-year old jumped off of a trampoline.

JA MORANT IS A CHEAT CODE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AcfvO4qyET — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 4, 2022

Ja Morant has a chance to join some elite company this season

The Grizzlies superstar is averaging 27.6 points so far this season. Shaquille O’Neal tops the list of highest scoring average in age 22 season. He is followed by Carmelo Anthony, Kobe Bryant, and Kevin Durant. If Ja maintains this explosive scoring streak he will be top five on the list.

NBA on TNT crew discussed Ja Morant’s massive leap this season and some pretty big predictions about the 22-year old’s career.

“Ja Morant is a guy who wants it all. He wants all the smoke he wants all the plays and he wants all the pressure. Ja wants this to be his league. I saw somewhere that in five years it’s going to be Ja Morant-Luka Doncic league and I believe that statement.”

“Ja Morant is a guy that wants it all.”@TheJetOnTNT & @SHAQ talk Ja’s stellar recent performances. pic.twitter.com/BD6BUEB2ZC — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 4, 2022

Shaq added, “He’s playing at a high level and has his teammates behind him. There’s nothing better than a youngster who knows he’s great.”

Greatness recognizes greatness. The 4x NBA champ is absolutely right about Ja Morant being the face of the league 5 years down the line. He made the Memphis Grizzlies exciting to watch. It is clear from his actions that the 22-years old is loyal to the team and the guys around him are stepping up as well.

In the last four games, Ja averaged 40.5 points on 53% from the field and 44% behind the arc. Grizzlies have a very real chance of overtaking the Golden State Warriors this week and finishing as the top seed in the west.

