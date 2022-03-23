“A lot of shit talking going on”: Trae Young goes off against the Knicks

Trae Young puts the final nail in the Knicks’ playoff hopes as the Hawks crush them 117-111 at Madison Square Garden.

The New York Knicks have villanized Trae Young since their playoff defeat last year. Upon his return to the Garden, the Atlanta Hawks superstar lived up to that role.

He put up a dazzling performance scoring 45 points and dishing out 8 assists. The emphatic win also helped the Hawks get closer to the play-in tournament.

The Knicks on the other hand are all but out of play-in contention. They now sit six games behind the 10th seed and their grasp keeps loosening.

Also read: “Trae Young at 23 years of age is already one of the greatest players in history”: NBA Twitter lauds the Hawks star for joining Michael Jordan, LeBron James among others after his recent 47-point explosion

Trae Young and his growing folklore

The superstar has been quietly going about his business this season. No mention of an MVP campaign and yet his numbers are better than some contenders.

Today he tied Steph Curry with the most 45+ point games this season, with four.

Most games with 45+ points this season: 4 — Trae Young

4 — Steph Curry

3 — Luka Doncic There are 8 players tied with two 45+ point games. pic.twitter.com/b0WDq8TmmW — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 23, 2022

The Atlanta Hawks have been marred by injury and minor concerns. As a result, they haven’t functioned well. Despite that, the two-time all-star has been impressive.

Tonight he hit 7 threes and pulled off several moves that attracted jeers from the crowd. A post-match comment from the star “a lot of bright lights in here, a lot of shit-talking going on, it’s fun.” when asked what about the MSG brings out the best in him.

To end the game, Trae put Taj Gibson in the ringer with a crossover. It is clear who runs the MSG when the Hawks come to play.