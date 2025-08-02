NBA Champion Credits Jalen Brunson for Setting Knicks Culture as Mikal Bridges Takes Pay Cut

When a superstar settles into a team, they bring a culture with them. It’s one that others on the roster begin to follow, and over time, it becomes the norm. Whether it’s relentless dedication in practice, like Kobe Bryant showed, or a commitment to supporting teammates off the court, that culture plays a vital role in long-term success. Since joining the New York Knicks in 2022, Jalen Brunson has done exactly that.

Brunson showed his commitment to the team culture when he took a significant pay cut last year. Now, his teammate Mikal Bridges is following in his footsteps. It says a lot about both players’ mentality and their desire to help New York return to the top. NBA legend Antonio Daniels has taken notice of what Jalen and Mikal are building, and he couldn’t be happier about it.

Daniels, a former NBA champion, expressed his admiration for the young duo during a recent interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio. He noted that Bridges likely wouldn’t have taken a pay cut if Brunson hadn’t set the example first.

“This isn’t something that the Knicks have done,” Daniels began. “Again, this just speaks to the power of the players. Because if Jalen Brunson says, ‘I’m not taking less,’ we’re not having this conversation.”

Brunson’s $156.5 million deal with the Knicks runs for the next four years, but it’s nearly $113 million less than what he could have earned had he waited until this offseason. The pay cut gave New York the flexibility to invest in a strong supporting cast around him. That, of course, includes his former Villanova teammate, Bridges.

“The standard is set by the star, good or bad.” @adaniels33 talks to @WorldWideWob about Mikal Bridges’ decision to accept a pay cut in his new contract extension pic.twitter.com/elnA7vWe8n — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 1, 2025

Daniels pushed the point further, saying that when the team’s star sets the standard, it becomes the benchmark that others continue to follow and redefine. “I feel, and what I’ve experienced, is that the standard is set by the star, good or bad.”

“When your star player is punctual, when your star player is on time, when your star player is professional, when your star player isn’t late to anything, when your star says, ‘You know what? Hey, I’ll take less so we have a chance to win,’ that sets the standard for the entire organization,” he added.

Brunson’s decision-making is clearly rubbing off. It was announced yesterday that the Knicks and Bridges have agreed to a four-year, $150 million extension, which includes a player option for the 2029–2030 season. Reports revealed that Mikal took $6 million less to give the Knicks added cap flexibility.

Hopefully, it all pays off for New York, especially as they head into the 2025–2026 season under new head coach Mike Brown. Hired this offseason after the sudden firing of Tom Thibodeau, Brown has big shoes to fill. The Knicks had just reached their first Conference Finals since 2000.

If there’s one player who can take the Knicks back to the promised land, it’s Brunson. He’s been one of the most exciting players to watch in the league and has consistently delivered in the clutch. The Knicks hit a rude awakening when they ran into the Pacers in the ECF, but a new season brings a new narrative.