7’4 Victor Wembanyama Shoe Size is Smaller Than 7’1 Shaquille O’Neal and Two Other NBA Players

Victor Wembanyama does not just have a gigantic 8-foot wingspan, the Frenchman’s feet are also as big as they come

Wembanyama has now already played a couple of games in the country where he would be becoming a basketball legend if everything goes right.

The potential in this 18-year-old phenome is immense and America witnessed it closely when French team Metropolitans 92 took on the G League Ignite recently.

The type of potential that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had during his college. He definitely doesn’t have the board dominance of the young Alcindor as of now, but his defensive game already seems better than the Lakers legend.

And obviously, his shooting is too great to compare with any former 7-footers of the game, except for Dirk Nowitzki. Talking about 7-footers, Victor’s shoe size is also bigger than almost every big man in the history of the game, except for three.

Victor Wembanyama wears shoes bigger than almost every NBA player except Shaquille O’Neal and two others

The 7-foot-4 LNB Pro A’s greatest sensation of all time is all set to play among the best in the world. But he has to wait another year to be eligible for the NBA.

But even before playing a game in the NBA, Wembanyama has started making and breaking records that were sleeping for at least 11 years.

We are talking about the biggest shoe size in the league, and Victor reportedly has the 4th biggest foot among basketball players behind only Shaquille O’Neal, Bob Lanier, and Taco Fall.

Wemby's shoe size 😳

With that size and athleticism Wembanyama is clearly a generational talent, but he definitely can be a GOAT

Looking at the fragility of how several players turn out after being excellent when they were 20 and under is just unbelievable.

One cannot guarantee that the Frenchman will be a GOAT contender when he makes his way into the league and establishes himself as a great player in a few years.

But what he already does in a grown men’s league in France can be a trailer for what this future star is going to do in the NBA.

Simply put, he sure looks like a Future First Ballot Hall of Fame, which also is rare for an 18-year-old.

The last time somebody had this kind of hype and so many teams ready to tank for the last spot in their conferences was maybe LeBron James who came in 19 years back.