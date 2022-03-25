Basketball

“Devin Booker is the MVP!!”: Kyrie Irving seconds Isiah Thomas’ take on the Suns guard getting his due after the latter drops 49-points on MVP Nikola Jokic

"Devin Booker is the MVP!!": Kyrie Irving seconds Isiah Thomas' take on the Suns guard getting his due after the latter drops 49-points on MVP Nikola Jokic
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"Charles Barkley quickly changed from 'Yes Sir' to 'Move bitch, get out the way!'": When Dr. J recalled his last few years in Philly with a rookie Chuck
Next Article
Rajasthan Royals Squad 2022: RR list of players with price IPL 2022
NBA Latest Post
"Devin Booker is the MVP!!": Kyrie Irving seconds Isiah Thomas' take on the Suns guard getting his due after the latter drops 49-points on MVP Nikola Jokic
“Devin Booker is the MVP!!”: Kyrie Irving seconds Isiah Thomas’ take on the Suns guard getting his due after the latter drops 49-points on MVP Nikola Jokic

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving stands out by choosing Devin Booker as the MVP over…