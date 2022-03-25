“Devin Booker is the MVP!!”: Kyrie Irving seconds Isiah Thomas’ take on the Suns guard getting his due after the latter drops 49-points on MVP Nikola Jokic

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving stands out by choosing Devin Booker as the MVP over the media’s favorite Big 3, Embiid-Jokic-Giannis.

The MVP race is closer than ever but a name that barely props up is Devin Booker. He is not even in the MVP conversation yet, even though Phoenix has the best record in the NBA.

They defeated one of the media favorites last night by 10 points despite trailing throughout the game. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic had a quiet night with 28/6/6, which is not enough to get past the Western Conference #1 seed.

Neither the Suns nor the Nuggets were relenting in the first three quarters. The game was always within 5 points but the final quarter showed everyone why Booker-led Suns were the first team to clinch a playoffs spot. They outscored the Nuggets 36-24 in the fourth quarter for their 7th straight W.

Kyrie Irving and Isiah Thomas want Devin Booker in the MVP conversation

Basketball has barely been a topic of conversation for Kyrie Irving this season. His Twitter is filled with vague Native American art among other other things. Booker was so good last night that even Kyrie was forced to Tweet about it. He has a reputation for being a religious eccentric but when it comes to basketball he is still better than most in the league.

In the handful of games, he has played this season, Irving continues to show why organizations put up with his antics. For someone at that level to recognize Devin Booker as the MVP says a lot. The media is fixated on Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo. They occasionally shift to whoever is having a good week but the ‘Big 3’ is leading the race.

Legendary Pistons PG Isiah Thomas is also pushing for Devin Booker to be in the MVP conversation. We are all aware of what Booker is capable of offensively. He is one of the very few players keeping the mid-range game alive as a volume scorer.

Let it be known @DevinBook @Suns @nba league #MVP conversation best record leading scorer has always been part of the #criteria — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) March 22, 2022

In Chris Paul’s absence, Booker averaged 28.2 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds on 52.1% from the field and 40.3% behind the arc. These numbers are well above his season averages. In addition, he scored 49 points and dished out 10 assists in CP3’s first game back to get past the reigning MVP.

He may not be the clear-cut choice for the award this season but Booker has proved time and again that he deserves to be in the conversation.

