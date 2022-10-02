Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Bryant Would Have been Appalled by Ari Shariff’s Take on Lakers Legend’s Death

Controversy has its time and place. Comedian Ari Shaffir’s take on Kobe Bryant’s death would have appalled Vanessa Bryant. Vile.

Throughout our coverage of Kobe Bryant’s life and death, we haven’t touched on this topic. But there was a section of people that seemed to be rather joyous about the death of Kobe.

While we don’t want to idolize everything he has done and sure, he has made his fair share of mistakes, certain topics should not cross boundaries. Speaking out in a vile manner on the day of his demise is one of those boundaries.

Comedian Ari Shaffir is among those groups of people that chose to speak on Kobe’s demise in a rather appealing and vile manner.

“Kobe Bryant died 23 years too late today,” Shaffir said in a video on his Instagram. “He got away with rape because all the Hollywood liberals who attack comedy enjoy rooting for the Lakers more than they dislike rape. Big ups to the hero who forgot to gas up his chopper. I hate the Lakers. What a great day.”

Talk about a dose of nasty. While Shaffir didn’t care about the backlash and decided to speak out, we think the timing of it all was just terrible. And the impact such a statement would have made on Vanessa Bryant, could have been nothing short of devastating.

He’s deleted this off his Insta story but not before getting captured. I follow many comedians, very controversial ones at that.. but Ari?? This was the last straw. Ari Shaffir praised the passing of Kobe Bryant, disgusting racist prick! #KobeBryant #ARISHAFFIR pic.twitter.com/4DYek6C0vX — woahtino (@tino_lewis) January 27, 2020

Ari Shaffir’s take on Kobe Bryant’s death didn’t incite a reaction from Vanessa Bryant and we think that’s good

When people give out terrible takes, controversial opinions, and downright bizarre answers, they do it for the spotlight. While Ari Shaffir might have been under the belief that his take was justified, we don’t think so.

Sure, the allegations might not have been clear and will not be either, but to come and attack someone right after their demise is nothing short of vile. Why not do it while they’re alive? If you believe in the power of your voice, why not make the same statement while they are around and wait for their response?

By speaking out after their demise, Ari ensured that it was a one-way message. Not cool.

And think of poor Vanessa. She was already under a lot of stress. To lose her husband and daughter in such a tragic manner and to hear a “comedian” talk about this must have been devastating. We salute her for not reacting to such an incendiary take.

As for Ari, we couldn’t believe he said something so appalling. Not to mention, he talks rather brashly about the chopper crashing, not knowing that children were on board.

Cornball “comedian” Ari Shaffir, who made vile comments about Kobe Bryant after he died, has been dropped by his talent agenthttps://t.co/HwjQXLZJcM — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) January 29, 2020

He was almost immediately dropped by his talent agency. Rightfully so. We believe that comments during times of distress have to be moderated, out of respect for the fallen. The fact that he said so without remorse is questionable. And much to his chagrin, he has become a nobody these days.

