“What’s Wrong With Zhuri?!”: LeBron James and Wife Savannah James Can’t Stop Laughing at Their Daughter’s Antics

Lakers superstar LeBron James takes it to his Instagram stories to share cute moments with wife Savannah James and daughter Zhuri

The NBA action is back. We get to see our favorite stars and their teams return to action. There are quite some changes that the teams and the players are getting used to, but that’s what the preseason is for.

LeBron James and the Lakers have some additions to get used to. However, they would have to wait until Monday to see how their team looks in action. The Lakers play their first preseason game on Monday against the Sacramento Kings.

In the meantime, LBJ is cherishing his time with the family right now. With the pressure of the NBA season just around the corner, LeBron is choosing to spend time with his wife and kids. We have seen him cheering for his sons courtside for their games. His daughter Zhuri is seven years old and is a sensation in her own right.

Zhuri James entertains father LeBron James and mother Savannah James

It’s Saturday night, and we can see LeBron James is excited about the Ohio State game. While watching the game, he’s hanging out with his wife Savannah, and his daughter Zhuri. We can see it in LeBron’s Instagram story.

First, he shared a video of Savannah braiding Zhuri’s hair while the young one cracks jokes.

Savannah braids Zhuri’s hair while LeBron James records their antics pic.twitter.com/D9Eakpt6Cy — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) October 2, 2022

Then we saw the youngest James trying her hand at juggling, as we saw her try the same with scrunchies.

To top it all off, we can see LeBron watching the Ohio State game on his PC, while the Chronicles of Reddick is playing on the television.

Zhuri entertains LeBron James and wife Savannah James while they watch the Ohio State Game as well as The Chronicles of Reddick pic.twitter.com/LPme2XJGgc — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) October 2, 2022

James was having a blast watching his daughter’s antics and couldn’t help but share the same on his Instagram.

