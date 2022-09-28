“Ime Udoka’s NBA Career is Done”: Insider Admits Celtics Coach’s First Successful HC Season, could just be His Only Season Ever

Amid the entire whole cheating fiasco, reports revealed that Ime Udoka might never get to coach an NBA team ever again.

The entire NBA community was taken aback when reports revealed that Ime Udoka was having an extramarital affair. Initially, no one knew just how serious the entire fiasco was going to be. However, the Boston Celtics head coach accepted all the punishments directed toward him.

Moments after Ime released an apology statement, the Boston-based franchise disclosed that Udoka would be slapped with a year-long suspension.

NEW: Statement from Celtics coach Ime Udoka pic.twitter.com/MFutFx7c3l — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 23, 2022

The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies. A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.

Even though the organization handed the 45-year-old a suspension for the upcoming 2022-2023 season, insiders reveal that this past year might’ve actually been his last.

“He’s done”: Ethan Strauss on the Ime Udoka situation

Even though it isn’t official news, Ethan Strauss of “House of Strauss” revealed that reliable sources around the league believe that Udoka is “done”. Reporter Ethan revealed on his Substack:

“Given that report,” Strauss said on his Substack, “and everything else said in private, an agent friend of mine delivered a verdict on Ime Udoka’s NBA head coaching prospects: ‘He’s done.’

“My guy’s not the only one saying it. This is how many NBA insiders now see the situation, and have seen it since Thursday, really.”

“While nobody can completely predict the future, it is a widespread interpretation of present events.”

The Boston Celtics had an incredible season last year, making it all the way into the NBA Finals. Goes without saying, interim head coach Joe Mazzulla will be having immense pressure as the season approaches.

