Ime Udoka, who cheated on Nia Long, once failed to hold his own with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant

Boston Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka once failed to extend his 10-day contract with the 2003-04 Lakers having Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal

On 28th June, 2021, Ime Udoka was selected as the Head Coach of the Boston Celtics, taking over the vacancy left by Brad Stevens. After being an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, and Brooklyn Nets, Udoka landed his first head coaching gig last year.

In his tenure, he led the Celtics to have the league’s highest-rated defense, and took them to the NBA Finals. They got bested by the Golden State Warriors in the Finals, but it was an incredible run for the young Celtics’ group. It had been a tremendous season for the rookie Head Coach.

However, yesterday, we received reports about Udoka that he may be suspended. Later, Shams Charania of The Athletic clarified further and revealed Ime was cheating on his partner Nia Long and was having an improper relationship with a female staff member.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2022

Also Read: Who is Nia Long? Ime Udoka’s fiance comes to the fore amid cheating scandals

Ime Udoka couldn’t secure himself a contract with the Lakers back in 2003-04

Udoka started his playing career in 2002, when he was drafted in the NBA D League(now G-League). After a season and a half in the D League, Udoka thought he had his big breakthrough when he was called by the Los Angeles Lakers. Due to Kobe Bryant’s injury, Ime Udoka was called and given a 10-day contract. In that time frame, Ime played four games for Purple and Gold.

A Lakers team stacked with Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Karl Malone, and Gary Payton, there was difficulty finding a roster spot. Ime was cut after his initial 10-day contract. Former Lakers’ assistant coach Jim Cleamons talked about the same and said,

“We enjoyed Ime and liked him a lot. He was competitive and understood. The only problem was that most of the guys had guaranteed contracts. It’s a numbers game. . . . We as a staff loved his competitiveness. His heart. His character. I’m sorry we couldn’t keep him.”

Udoka bounced around leagues for a while, before signing a 10-day with the Knicks. However, that didn’t work out as well. Finally, he found a home in Portland, and later San Antonio.

Even though his playing career wasn’t full of bright moments, his coaching had already started to make up for it. It remains to be seen how long Udoka will be suspended for, and what action the franchise will take against him.

Also Read: 51-year-old actress Nia Long shares cryptic post after Ime Udoka’s infidelity scandal is uncovered