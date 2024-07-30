“Imma Be Dirk Today… Imma Be Shaq”: Tyrese Maxey Reveals Joel Embiid’s Range Whilst Discussing Sixers Teammate

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Tyrese Maxey (0) stand together during a break in action in the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George is getting acquainted with his new 76ers teammates. The veteran forward welcomed guard Tyrese Maxey on Podcast P to discuss several topics ahead of the new season. During their conversation, the nine-time All-Star asked the 23-year-old star to name his favorite Joel Embiid performance. However, he couldn’t settle for one.

He first spoke about the center’s historic outing in January, where the 30-year-old scored a franchise-record 70 points in only 37 minutes against the Spurs. Maxey then recalled Embiid’s magnificent outing against the Jazz in November 2022. The seven-time All-Star finished the game with 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 win for the 76ers.

The guard also raved about the former MVP’s innate ability to speak things into existence. Maxey said,

“In my second year, he’ll say, ‘Imma be Dirk today’, he’ll go out and dominate the game…or, ‘Imma be Shaq today’ he’ll go out and dominate the game in the post.”

The guard revealed that before the 2023 playoffs, Embiid told him he would average three blocks in the playoffs. The center averaged 2.8 blocks in nine games, leaving his young teammate astonished. Maxey lauded the veteran center’s professionalism and claimed he was impressed by his dedication to improve.

Embiid’s hard work is a source of inspiration for the young star, who shed a tear while expressing his gratitude towards his teammate.

Tyrese Maxey thanked Joel Embiid for his mentorship

After a stellar campaign in the 2023-24 season, where he earned his first All-Star nod, the 76ers handed Maxey a five-year, $204 million extension. The franchise also hosted an event called the ‘Maxey Museum,’ celebrating the guard’s basketball journey and his new contract.

Towards the end of the night, the 23-year-old star gave a speech and spoke at length about how Embiid took him under his wing after he was drafted in 2020. He said,

“Big fella… You were the first person to really believe in me, I keep telling everybody that. Just walking onto the plane, you telling me to sit there, you bringing me a PlayStation. That meant the world to me. I hope I’m not going to let you down.”

An emotional Maxey promised the veteran center he’d push himself to his limit to help the 76ers hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy. The guard’s emergence as a superstar-in-the-making and George’s arrival as a free agent have given Embiid the firepower he craved to bring a championship to Philadelphia.

It remains to be seen whether he can finally end the franchise’s long wait for a title or if he falters again.