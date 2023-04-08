Post: “A well-known Chicago private investigator, Ernie Rizzo, said in an interview last week that he had observed Jordan in compromising situations in the company of a half-dozen women, including a Denver stripper, over the past 10 years. Rizzo, who had done some work on Juanita Jordan’s 1988 paternity case through Minton, had in recent years been hired by the wives of other Chicago Bulls players to tail their husbands. “These guys were always with Jordan and so Jordan would end up in those reports,” said Rizzo. “I’m sure the wives were going back and talking to Juanita.”

Vanoy and Jordan ended up solving their disputes in 2002

Although things escalated to this point in 2002, Juanita Vanoy and Michael Jordan somehow managed to solve the issues of their relationship. While the world believed it would surely be the end of their marriage, the two proved them wrong.

They would finally file for divorce again in December of 2006. Juanita was paid $168 million in divorce settlements post the very public separation. But the money is hardly enough to cover the trauma and emotional brunt of her husband’s infidelity.