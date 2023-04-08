Michael Jordan is now happily married to his model wife Yvette Prieto. But before Yvette, Jordan was married to the once-famous Juanita Vanoy. The story of Vanoy and Jordan was a very popular one.

A young Bulls star, Michael charmed the older woman. Despite their attraction, though, the beginning of their relationship was marred by Juanita’s paternity test.

Things improved when they married but eventually deteriorated to the point of no return in 2002. Jordan, who had decided to return to the NBA court for the Wizards, left his then-wife distraught.

The Washington Post, in their 2002 report, revealed how a Private Investigator hired by the wives of Bulls players may have led to Juanita Vanoy finding out about her husband’s infidelity.

Juanita Vanoy was told of Michael Jordan’s infidelity by Bulls players’ wives

In 2002, many Bulls players’ wives had hired popular PI Ernie Rizzo to stalk their husbands. Most Chicago players hung out with Jordan frequently. So, when Rizzo dug up dirt on the players, he naturally found dirt on MJ too.

The PI accused Jordan of being involved with at least half a dozen women. Per Rizzo, the wives of these players, who hired him, would have certainly talked to Juanita about the investigation and its results. Naturally, Vanoy reacted by filing for divorce against MJ.