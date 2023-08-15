Joel Embiid Hints at ‘$213,280,928 Departure’ From Philadelphia Amidst James Harden’s Public Criticism of Sixers’ President Daryl Morey

Apr 20, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) talks with center Joel Embiid (21) during an official s review during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Has Joel Embiid finally finished processing? Is he done trusting the process? These are some of the many questions that are going through the minds of Sixers fans. It’s been a rough day for them. They started the day off with footage of James Harden calling out Sixers’ President Daryl Morey. On top of that, a big $213,280,928 departure warning looms over their heads, courtesy of Joel Embiid. The events have left the Sixers asking how it all came to this. Let’s start with the Harden side.

Earlier today, when James Harden called out Daryl Morey, the first thoughts were because he claimed they’re shutting down the trade window and taking James back to training camp. However, when one goes deeper, the conditions Harden laid out were that he either wants a trade or a max extension in Philly. Seeing how neither has happened, The Beard chose an unconventional method to air his displeasure. Seeing all of this, Joel Embiid also dropped a subtle hint.

Joel Embiid removes ‘Philadelphia, PA’ and ‘Processing’ from his Twitter Bio

For the longest time, Joel Embiid has been associated with ‘The Process.’ So much so that he trademarked Trust The Process. However, as of late, he was rocking a ‘Processing’ in his Twitter bio, something that got changed earlier today. Not only did he remove ‘Processing’, but he also removed his location, Philadelphia, PA, from his bio as well.

It could be ‘Troel’ taking away some attention from Harden’s comments with a subtle Twitter move. Or perhaps, seeing all that has happened in Philly, the MVP just wants to move on now. Either way, he’s on the verge of his 4-year, $213,280,928 extension kicking in, which would play a huge role in whatever happens next.

Joel is 29 years old and has been playing some of the best basketball of his career over the past two-three years. However, the Sixers haven’t been able to capitalize on the same and get him a squad that might be enough to take him to the Conference Finals first. We’ll have to wait and see whether the change on Twitter was just shaking things up, or whether it had a deeper meaning attached to it.

Joel talked about winning a championship, ‘whether in Philly or anywhere else’

After the Sixers were eliminated in the 2nd round, yet again, Joel Embiid showed his displeasure with the Sixers for the first time since 2014. In his 9 seasons with the team, he had never talked about leaving publicly. However, in a recent interview, he made his intentions about winning known.

Embiid said,

“I just want to win a championship. Whatever it takes. I don’t know where that’s going to be, whether that’s in Philly or anywhere else.”

With Joel making those statements in July and now making the changes to his Twitter, we may be in for a trade demand. However, I’m presuming it all hinges on how the James Harden situation plays out. I’m sure Embiid doesn’t want a repeat of Ben Simmons situation from the 2021-22 season.