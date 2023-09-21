“Bronny James Is LIKE THAT!”: 5 Days After LeBron James’ Prediction, Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shaqir Hypes Up USC Freshman

It’s been a good few months since Bronny James sent basketball fans into a frenzy by announcing his intentions to suit up for the USC Trojans. Ever since then, people have been waiting to see LeBron James’ son suit up for college and show out. The Trojans play their first game of the season in a little over 6 weeks, but we may have to wait for Bronny. However, if his father is to be believed, the waiting isn’t going to be for too long. While all of us wait, an Instagram page put up Bronny’s Sierra Canyon highlights, which were shared by Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shaqir.

Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest while working out with his new USC teammates in July. It was a very worrying time, and it took almost a month to release the reason for the same. Bron’s eldest suffers from a congenital heart disease. While it’s a serious issue, the James family assured the public that Bronny will make a full recovery. 5 days ago, LeBron James put up a story predicting that he’d be back in no time!

Shaqir O’Neal brings up Bronny James highlight reels to hype him up

Bronny James graduated from Sierra Canyon earlier this year. He had a standout senior season with the team, averaging 13.8 points/game, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.8 steals. Not only did he show out for his high school, but he also put up brilliant performances for Team Striving For Greatness.

His friend and Shaq’s son Shaqir O’Neal recently found a clip of Bronny getting trash-talked by fans during a game in his senior year. Bronny responded with his play on the court and silenced the haters. The post was captioned,

“Bronny [James] is LIKE THAT!!!!! Can’t wait to see him hoop at the next level!”

Shaqir commented with a goat emoji in the comments section and then shared the same post on his IG stories.

It’s clear that the O’Neals, just like the rest of us, are rooting for Bronny’s recovery and return to the court.

Shareef O’Neal had a heartbreaking reaction to Bronny’s news

When news broke out about Bronny’s cardiac arrest, Shareef O’Neal couldn’t hold back his emotions. On one of the posts, Shareef commented, “No No” with a fearful face emoji.

Having dealt with heart issues himself, Shareef knows how it can derail one’s basketball career. Thankfully, what Bronny has is different from what Shareef had. While no timeline has been issued for Bronny’s return, it’s believed to be within the season’s frame. It’ll be great to see Bronny healthy and back to doing what he loves most – hooping.